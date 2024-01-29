The dairy barn at South Dakota State University is set to close by the end of June, according to SDSU President Barry Dunn. A lack of funding is cited as the main reason for the closure, even with funding committed by the 2021 Legislature for a new facility.

“The Legislature provided us with $7.5 million of state money, given the condition that we raise another $7.5 million toward a new dairy facility,” Dunn says. “But new facilities cost many times that.”

The facility was first constructed in the 1960s, with the latest addition built in the 1990s.

Dairy students will now work at local dairy farms. “A lot of our students were already doing this, choosing to work in those types of facilities rather than ours, as it was just not very modern,” Dunn says.

Degree programs in dairy production, dairy manufacturing and food science will continue for students.