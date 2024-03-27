Ohio Farmer

March 27, 2024

Logs stacked in piles in a forest
FORESTY AND TREE FARMING: The joint annual meeting and awards luncheon of the Ohio Forestry Association and the Ohio Tree Farm Committee drew loggers, manufacturers and tree farmers from across the state to hear important industry updates and present outstanding service awards. Andreas Balg/Getty Images

The Ohio Forestry Association bestowed its highest honor, Outstanding Logger of the Year, on Tyke Lowery of Lowery Logging and Firewood of Circleville.

The award was presented March 7 at a joint annual meeting and awards luncheon of the OFA and the Ohio Tree Farm Committee at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown.

Lowery Logging was recognized for its technical expertise as a mechanized and hand-felling operation, commitment to safety, protection of water quality and the surrounding environment, service to the Southeast Ohio Loggers Chapter, and efforts to educate the public through social media and working with the local high school.

The Ohio Tree Farm Committee also held its annual meeting and named Rob and Pat Davis, Reclaimed Tree Farm LLC of Harrison County, the 2024 Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year. Luke Walters of New Philadelphia received the 2024 Ohio Tree Farm Inspector of the Year award.

The meeting drew loggers, manufacturers and tree farmers from across the state to hear important industry updates and present outstanding service awards. Other awards included:

Outstanding Individual in Government Service. Mary Mertz, director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Columbus

Outstanding Individual in Industry. Eric Doll, Doll Lumber Co., Southington

Outstanding Individual in Private Service. Jake Peer, Peer Family Forestry Consulting LLC, Mansfield

Outstanding Logging Activist. Brock Couture (posthumous), Couture Forestry Services, Newton Falls

Walt Lange Conservation Education Award. Emilee Hardesty, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife, Columbus

Director’s Award for Outstanding Contributions to OFA Programs. Gayla Fleming, OFA event manager and member services, Zanesville

Lashbrook/Woyar Award for Outstanding Contributions to the OFA Foundation. Brad Perkins, OFA Foundation board member, Nashport

Eric Doll of Kent, Ohio, began his term as board president at the conclusion of the meeting. Doll is involved in the Ohio forest products industry as a second-generation manufacturer. He is the sales manager for Doll Lumber Co. Inc. in Southington, where he has worked full time since 2008 and was a part-time employee while attending Ohio University prior to that. He is a member of the Northeast Ohio Loggers Chapter, where he previously served as chair and vice chair.

Learn more at ohioforest.org.

Source: Ohio Forestry Association

