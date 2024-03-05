National Cattlemen’s Trailblazer brings lessons learned to home state

Macey Hurst’s goal for 2024: Harness the power of advocacy and build her effectiveness as a passionate advocate of the beef industry.

“Everyone in agriculture has a story that makes a difference,” says the 25-year-old who raises cattle in Agri-Ready-designated Miller County. “Each story is a piece of the puzzle. And we need all the pieces to tell agriculture’s story.”

Hurst was one of only 10 members chosen from across the nation to be part of the 2023 National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Trailblazer cohort, which develops mastery-level advocacy skills in engaged beef producers. It is funded by the National Beef Checkoff.

“The Trailblazers program has poured into me as an advocate, so I can be the best representative of our industry that I can be,” she says.

Hurst recently wrapped up her yearlong experience with a capstone event during CattleCon 2024 in Orlando, Fla. There, she participated in six speaking engagements that included radio interviews, live panel discussions and recorded content for future TV broadcasts.

SHARE HER STORY: Missouri cattlewoman Macey Hurst developed skills that make sitting behind a microphone and telling agriculture’s story not only comfortable, but also fun.

Each of these gave her a chance to share and practice advocacy skills. Now, she plans to put those skills into practice.

“My word of the year for 2024 is intentional,” Hurst says. “I have the experience and exposure to beef production that allows me to share about the beef industry adequately and consistently. I have a lot left to learn, but I won’t let the ‘what ifs’ keep me from becoming a trusted voice in agriculture.”

Road to advocacy

Hurst discovered her passion for writing as a member of the Fatima FFA chapter. She participated in public speaking events and developed a professional network at a young age when she served as the Missouri Beef Queen and Missouri FFA vice president in 2016-17.

AT HOME: During Macey Hurst’s time as an NCBA Trailblazer, she visited a large-scale feedlot — a far cry from the mid-Missouri family cow-calf operation. However, she says the experience allows her to visit with consumers from pasture to plate.

She earned a double-major at Missouri State University and uses her degree in agribusiness marketing and sales as an account executive for Modern Litho, a commercial printing company. There, Hurst guides clients as they order postcards, catalogs and other publications for print, some related to agriculture.

“I love my job more than I ever thought I would,” she says. “I work with a lot of people who are not engaged in agriculture, which gives me the opportunity to represent our industry not just at home, but across the country.”

Women take the lead

Hurst, her mom, Staci Hurst, and her sister, Emma Hurst Kipphut, built Lady Livestock Co. with a herd of 40 registered Black Angus cows and a pair of bulls in 2017.

“It was very liberating to start fresh with just my mom and my sister in an industry often run by men,” Hurst says. “For the first time, we were able to make decisions and lead our business where we wanted it to go. It has been a great experience for the three of us together.”

Hurst says they had neighboring cattle ranchers — men and women — that helped them along the way.

Today, the focus of the family farm is raising cow-calf pairs and producing replacement heifers. The three women developed a network of repeat customers.

TRAILBLAZING TRIO: Macey Hurst (from left), along with her sister, Emma Hurst Kipphut, and mom, Staci Hurst, created Lady Livestock Co., where they raise and sell replacement heifers.

Like other Missouri cattle ranchers, last year’s drought affected forage supply.

“We downsized most of our herd, but it was good timing,” Hurst says. “We are in a refresh phase and a good place to rebuild with our own replacement heifers in 2024.”

Hurst says sharing their cattle experience — good and not so good — is all a part of being an advocate for the beef industry.

In 2024, she plans to engage more whether through writing articles, as a podcast guest, or member of a discussion panel.

