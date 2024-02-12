Sponsored By
Kansas Farmer Logo

The class includes the youngest honorees to date and the first pair of brothers to be recognized.

Jennifer M. Latzke

February 12, 2024

3 Min Read
Sun setting between grain bins
MASTER FARM FAMILIES: The Class of 2023 Kansas Master Farm Families will be recognized at a ceremony in March in Manhattan. steverts/Getty Images

A commitment to Kansas agriculture. A giving community spirit. A dedication to family and the farm.

These are the traits that each of the six Kansas Master Farm Families share. The Class of 2023 is an outstanding representation of service to agriculture and their communities.

The Class of 2023 Kansas Master Farm Families includes Hugo and Andrea DeJesus, Manhattan; Doug and Stacey Keas, Plainville; Tim and Robyn Raile, Saint Francis; Ken and Patricia Stielow, Paradise; Conrad and Donna Trost, Concordia; and Kenton and Deb Weltmer and Michael and Ladonna Weltmer, Smith Center.

The class runs the gamut of farm operations in the state. Hugo and Andrea DeJesus are the youngest honorees to date, and they operate a fruit and vegetable farm and agritourism destination just outside of Manhattan.

Doug and Stacey Keas have found excellence in raising crops and livestock near Plainville, having broken the 100-bushel barrier in the Kansas Wheat Yield contest.

From success on the K-State football field, to raising fields of high-quality organic crops that wind up in national branded products, Tim and Robyn Raile have found their niche near Saint Francis.

The Stielows have generations of a ranching legacy in the hills around Paradise, and it’s that bond to the land that helped them overcome a devastating wildfire.

For Conrad and Donna Trost, family is a very important part of “family farm.” They’ve not only expanded their family through adoption, but they’re also bringing the next generations into the business with thoughtful care and planning.

The Weltmers, brothers Kenton and Michael, and their respective wives Deb and Ladonna, have been farming in tandem for 55 years. They are just the second sibling pairing of Master Farm Family honorees in the award’s history.

This marks the 96th class, and a change in the title of the award, to reflect the changing demographics of Kansas farm families. As varied as the 105 counties of the state, so too are the different versions of “farm families.”

However, while the award is now called “Kansas Master Farm Family,” the honorees will still be invited to join the Kansas Master Farmer Association and the Kansas Master Farm Homemakers Guild.

Local Extension councils around the state gather names from their counties and districts and select nominees to be forwarded to the state level. A state selection committee reviews those applications and then chooses a slate of families for each class. The program is co-sponsored by Kansas State University Research and Extension, and Kansas Farmer magazine.

Anyone can submit the name of a family they’d like to see recognized to their local Extension agent, or by calling the K-State Research and Extension administrative office at 785-532-5890.

Extension agents will then contact those families selected to move on to the state level to fill out the longer award application. Nominations for the next class, the Class of 2024, will be due May 1.

Be sure to return to KansasFarmer.com each day this week to read the in-depth stories of each of the six farm families of the Class of 2023. And look for more highlights in the March issue of Kansas Farmer magazine.

Read more about:

Master Farmers

About the Author(s)

Jennifer M. Latzke

Jennifer M. Latzke

Editor, Kansas Farmer

Through all her travels, Jennifer M. Latzke knows that there is no place like Kansas.

Jennifer grew up on her family’s multigenerational registered Angus seedstock ranch and diversified farm just north of Woodbine, Kan., about 30 minutes south of Junction City on the edge of the Kansas Flint Hills. Rock Springs Ranch State 4-H Center was in her family’s backyard.

While at Kansas State University, Jennifer was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority and a national officer for the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow. She graduated in May 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications and a minor in animal science. In August 2000 Jennifer started her 20-year agricultural writing career in Dodge City, Kan., on the far southwest corner of the state.

She’s traveled across the U.S. writing on wheat, sorghum, corn, cotton, dairy and beef stories as well as breaking news and policy at the local, state and national levels. Latzke has traveled across Mexico and South America with the U.S. Wheat Associates and toured Vietnam as a member of KARL Class X. She’s traveled to Argentina as one of 10 IFAJ-Alltech Young Leaders in Agricultural Journalism. And she was part of a delegation of AAEA: The Ag Communicators Network members invited to Cuba.

Jennifer’s an award-winning writer, columnist, and podcaster, recognized by the Kansas Professional Communicators, Kansas Press Association, the National Federation of Presswomen, Livestock Publications Council, and AAEA. In 2019, Jennifer reached the pinnacle of achievements, earning the title of “Writer of Merit” from AAEA.

Trips and accolades are lovely, but Jennifer says she is happiest on the road talking to farmers and ranchers and gathering stories and photos to share with readers.

“It’s an honor and a great responsibility to be able to tell someone’s story and bring them recognition for their work on the land,” Jennifer says. “But my role is also evolving to help our more urban neighbors understand the issues our Kansas farmers face in bringing the food and fiber to their store shelves.”

She spends her time gardening, crafting, watching K-State football, and cheering on her nephews and niece in their 4-H projects. She can be found on Twitter at @Latzke.

See more from Jennifer M. Latzke
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

30°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 44º

Night 29º

6.89 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, February 9, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, February 9, 2024
Farm Progress America, February 9, 2024

Feb 9, 2024

Farm Progress America, February 8, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, February 8, 2024
Farm Progress America, February 8, 2024

Feb 8, 2024

Farm Progress America, February 6, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, February 6, 2024
Farm Progress America, February 6, 2024

Feb 6, 2024

Recent Headlines
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.
LEARN MORE