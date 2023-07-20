Michigan Farmer Logo

$126,000 goes to students who want to pursue careers associated with the dairy industry.

July 20, 2023

Students learn about cows from an instructor
DAIRY SCHOLARSHIPS: The Michigan Dairy Memorial and Scholarship Foundation supplies scholarships for those studying to be in the dairy industry. BartCo/Getty Images

The Michigan Dairy Memorial and Scholarship Foundation seeks to help those pursuing a dairy industry-related program of study by recently awarding $126,000 in scholarships to Michigan State University students for the 2022-23 academic year.

MDMSF oversees the largest scholarship program in the MSU College of Agriculture and Natural Resources (CANR). MDMSF was established in 1957 through contributions made in honor of individuals who have served the dairy industry. Income from the endowment has generated scholarships for deserving students who want to pursue careers associated with the dairy industry.

The following 15 MSU students were awarded $3,500 scholarships from MDMSF:

  • Calvin Bontekoe, a senior who recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Howell, Mich.

  • Rachael Bosse, a junior in animal science with a dairy concentration from Moline, Mich.

  • Juanita Bulloch, a senior who recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Hartland, Mich.

  • Ashley DeCock, a junior in animal science from Marine City, Mich.

  • Deandra Franklin, a junior in animal science with a dairy concentration from Brownstown, Mich.

  • Grace Herkimer, a junior in animal science from Monroe, Mich.

  • Lane Herrman, a sophomore in animal science from Buchanan, Mich.

  • BreAnna Laughlin, a sophomore in animal science from St. Louisville, Ohio.

  • Irie Moussiaux, a junior in animal science from Romeo, Mich.

  • Emily Ockerman, a junior in animal science with a dairy concentration from Davison, Mich.

  • Chase Rievert, a junior in animal science from Bay Port, Mich.

  • Lauren Ringewold, a freshman in animal science with a dairy concentration from Battle Creek, Mich.

  • Danielle Rummel, a junior in animal science with a dairy concentration from Frankenmuth, Mich.

  • Brooke Voelker, a junior in animal science from Parias, Mich.

  • Samantha Whitehead, a junior in animal science from Corunna, Mich.

Named scholarships

The following students were awarded a MDMSF scholarship from a named fund. Named scholarships are endowments established within MDMSF that are named by the donor and have specific scholarship criteria. The 2022-23 MDMSF named scholarship recipients include:

Glenn and Anne Lake Scholarship, $8,500. Shannon Good, a senior who recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Caledonia, Mich.

Russel Erickson Scholarship, $6,000. Drew Neyer, a senior in animal science with a dairy concentration and an agribusiness management minor from Shepherd, Mich.

Donald and Valera Murray Scholarship, $5,000. Brianna Hill, a sophomore in animal science from Gregory, Mich.

John and Barbara Dilland Scholarship, $5,000. Adalee Thelen, a sophomore in animal science with an agribusiness management minor from St. Johns, Mich.

John and Barbara Dilland Scholarship, $5,000. Katie Wilson, a senior in animal science with a dairy industry concentration from Blanchard, Mich.

Archie Studer Scholarship, $4,000. Mikayla Bowen, a senior in animal science with a dairy industry concentration from Addison, Mich.

Nick Bellows Scholarship, $5,000. Kelsey Pasch, a senior who recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in animal science with a dairy industry concentration and an agribusiness minor from Beal City, Mich.

George and Shirley Hazle Scholarship, $5,000. Abby Van Dyk, a senior in agriculture, food and natural resources education from Kalamazoo, Mich.

Red and Edna Cotter Scholarship, $5,000. Monika Dziuba, a fourth-year student in veterinary medicine from Riverview, Mich.

Harold and Lillian Gremel Scholarship, $5,000. Jared Sanderson, a fourth-year student in veterinary medicine from Sandusky, Mich.

Velmar Green Scholarship, $5,000. Tyler Klopfenstein, a second-year student in the Institute of Agricultural Technology dairy management program from Galien, Mich.

Gary and Carolyn Trimner Scholarship, $5,000. Emmy Schuurmans, a fourth-year student in veterinary medicine from Caledonia, Mich.

Other awards

One first-year student was awarded the MDMSF Freshman Scholarship worth $3,000: Jaylin Dilsaver, an animal science major and an agribusiness management minor from Decker, Mich.

One veterinary student was awarded a MDMSF scholarship worth $3,500: Katrina Beaton, a first-year veterinary medicine student from Traverse City, Mich.

One student was awarded the MDMSF Four-Year Discretionary Scholarship worth $2,500: Marissa Wilcox, a senior in animal science from Columbiaville, Mich.

To learn more about how you can make a gift to honor members of the dairy industry or to support student scholarships, call the CANR Advancement Office at 517-355-0284. To learn more about MDMSF, call Miriam Weber Nielsen in the MSU Department of Animal Science at 517-449-7941.

Source: MSU

