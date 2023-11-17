Time was ticking down on the National FFA Convention and Expo. With each name announced, open positions on the officer team narrowed. With the sixth and final position still looming, the cameraman panned across the 35 candidates vying to lead the organization through 2023-24.

Amara Jackson was looking down at her hands clasped in her lap. “My head was hanging, but my faith is high, so at that moment, I was praying for God to place me where he needs me,” Amara recounts.

As her name was called, the audience erupted and her family, who took up a good portion of the third row behind her, sprung to their feet. “Thankfully, that plan was to be right where I am,” she says of being named not only to the National FFA officer team, but also as its 96th president.

“Through this whole process, I leaned on my faith,” Jackson says. “And so, during that moment, although I was nervous and definitely anxious, I was really trusting in the greater plan.”

It will be the first time in 70 years a Michigander has led the organization, now boasting close to a million members. The last Michigander to do so was David Boyne, who served as National FFA president from 1953 to 1954.

With 9,163 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the National FFA Organization has a strong presence as the largest student-led organization in the nation.

Not the original plan

The drive and commitment to lead has been unwavering for Jackson, but she’s the first to admit — although she was already an FFA member through her agriscience class — she wasn’t initially that interested in participating. It was something her sister, Avianna, three years her elder, had embraced.

She had watched Avianna get excited about chapter events while growing her self-confidence and people skills. But Amara had many interests competing for her time — swimming, band, dance, horses, student council and 4-H.

“She was busy, but I’d beg her to attend anything FFA related with me,” Avianna says. “I knew if I could get her to go to the Michigan FFA State Convention, I knew she’d love it. And when she did, she saw real people, supporting and loving one another without judgment or criticism. It was the people, and it’s always been about the members for Amara.”

Amara adds, “Avi saw how much value it brings not only to agriculture, but to the development of a person. I realized I was a part of something bigger than myself and, similarly, the agriculture industry is very much like that, too.”

Both sisters have held chapter, regional and state offices throughout their FFA careers. Amara served as Michigan FFA state president in 2021-22 and was awarded her American Degree in November 2022.

A former Corunna FFA chapter president, she went on through a comprehensive application process to become Michigan’s national officer candidate in May.

From that time until the moment she was called to the stage, she strove to develop her personal best through practice interviews, education and stakeholder conversations.

“I wanted to better understand what is going on in agriculture and the National FFA Organization. There's a lot of policies and procedures they expect you to know as a national officer,” says Amara, 20.

This summer, she finished up an internship with Michigan Agricultural Commodities before starting classes in September at Oklahoma State University, where she received the McKnight Leaders Scholarship.

It provides a waiver for the out-of-state fee, a financial award for tuition and a certificate in ethical leadership when she graduates. Then, she plans to attend law school and become an ag lawyer specializing in farm succession and estate planning.

While preparing for a run at the officer team, “getting a routine and keeping with my rigorous prep was stressful,” Amara says. “Both education and preparation were big priorities.”

At the national convention, the nominating (selection) committee, which is made up of delegates, evaluated candidates for a week, subjecting them to everything from one-on-one interviews and stakeholder conversations to media inquiries and workshop facilitation.

Support system

To help her cope, Amara is a big believer in reminder systems (think sticky notes and calendars). Organization helps keep her on track.

And on a personal side, she has several folks in her corner to provide support, including her mom, Amy, who has laid a foundation, cheered her on and kept her grounded on her journey. Both sisters credit their mom with a faithful support system in FFA and life.

“When you have a mom that loves and cares about you truly and deeply, it just makes you look at life with possibilities,” Avianna says. “It makes you want to love and support people the way she has us.”

However, support should not be confused with coddling, Amy says. “I raised all three of my kids [son Nick also] knowing there’s nothing free in this world, and you have to insert your way into life. And, if you work hard for what you’re trying to obtain, you can still feel good even if you don’t reach your goal because you gave it your all.”

Others have brought direct experience to help Amara advance. Michigan FFA executive secretary Tiffany Rogers-Randolph was a past national officer, along with her husband, Levy Randolph.

“They guided me a lot to help me understand this process and what it was going to take,” says Amara, who also praised her FFA advisors, Brian Kiesling and Casie Stiles. “They helped me to remain focused and reminded me of my strong roots back in Corunna,” she said.

“[Amara] is a very intentional leader and makes the most of the time she gets with someone, whether that be a fellow member, a teammate or an industry partner,” Stiles says. “She is inquisitive and genuinely listens to others. If needed, she provides incredible advice, and when she says she is behind you and wants to help, she means it.”

Stiles recalls when a very nervous freshman student, Emma, came to Amara for help with the Greenhand Public Speaking contest.

“Public Speaking in general was a contest near and dear to Amara, and she was in the room during every practice Emma had, giving praise and providing constructive criticism to help her get stronger,” Stiles says. “She also helped read over her speech multiple times. They both ended up going to the state level that year in their respective public speaking categories, so Amara was able to continue mentoring her through the entire process. As an advisor, it is an incredible thing to watch a student fulfill that teacher-mentor role.”

Kiesling agrees, “Over the years, I noticed Amara’s leadership shine at chapter FFA meetings and activities. She would work her way around the room saying hi, and talking to the members who were sitting or standing by themselves, not sure of how they fit in.”

Amara has a long list of people she’s leaned on, but she also cited mentors Beth Clark and Vicki Oliver, who she met through the Shiawassee County Fair. “They understand my skills and talents, but also my areas of growth and have helped me continue on a forward track,” she says.

What’s ahead

Through her year of service, Amara and all the officers will travel often, interacting with business and industry leaders, thousands of FFA members and teachers, corporate sponsors, government officials, education officials, the general public, and others.

“Much is made possible by their support, and all of it allows students to grow and develop into strong ag advocates and leaders,” she adds.

Rounding out the newly elected national officer positions are Grant Norfleet of Missouri, Carter Howell of Florida, Kanyon Huntington of Iowa, Morgan Anderson of Ohio, and Emily Gossett of New Mexico.

The team will also lead personal growth and leadership training conferences for FFA members throughout the country and set policies to help guide the future of FFA.

Once the decision was made to run for the national officer team, “There was no way she wasn’t going to be on that team,” Avianna says. “That sounds pretty presumptuous, but I knew she had the personality, the ambition, the community and the network, combined with all her motivation and hard work, I knew she would make it.”

Being a national officer provides the unique opportunity to go to students’ hometowns. “I’m looking forward to seeing where they're from and building those relationships with students and their local communities,” Amara says.

Avianna adds, “Amara has a knack for going into a room full of strangers and walking out with a bunch of new friends. She’s genuinely kind … and that’s more than being just nice. It really takes a special person to truly be kind.”

For those considering FFA, Amara advises to ask questions and create relationships with those who wear the blue jacket, “because nobody can tell the story of its impact better than members, both present and past.”

Quick take

Here is a question-and-answer session with National FFA president Amara Jackson:

Q: What did you want to be when you were 8 years old?

A: a teacher

Q: What do you hope to ‘give’ by being the National FFA President?

A: To be authentic and reachable to members. To build one-on-one connections and relationships with students.

Q: What do you hope to ‘gain’ from being National FFA president?

A: Friendships, relationships, memories, but also new skills and to push myself out of my comfort zone. I hope what I give will help me to continue to gain.

Q: What is your strongest asset?

A: talking to people

Q: What was your favorite vacation?

A: Michigan Upper Peninsula at my family’s property in New Berry

Q: What motivates you to work hard?

A: my faith

Q: Do you play any musical instruments, and if not, what intrigues you the most?

A: I play French horn.

Q: What’s your dream career?

A: ag lawyer

Q: Which phone app do you use the most?

A: Instagram

Q: What is your favorite fruit?

A: raspberries

Q: What do you consider your core values?

A: faith, family and relationships

Q: What movie have you watched over and over?

A: “The Polar Express”

Women rise in FFA

Once not allowed into FFA, now nearly half of all FFA members are women, and females hold about 50% of state leadership positions. Nationally, here a few milestones since women were accepted into FFA in 1969:

1970: Anita Decker of New York and Paricia Krowicki of New Jersey were the first female delegates at the national convention.

1976: Julie Smiley of Washington was the first female to hold national office, serving as vice president.

1982: Jan Eberly of California was named the first National FFA president.

2002: Karlene Lindow of Wisconsin earned the American Star Farmer award.

2017: Breanna Holbert of California became the first African American female national president.