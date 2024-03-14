UNL equestrian team reins in gold

Horses are important to Nebraskans, whether we are talking about working horses on the ranch; rodeo or team roping horses; racehorses; or horses used by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln equestrian team.

The 2022 Census of Agriculture found that 6,371 farms in Nebraska had horses, and there are more than 38,000 horses and ponies in the state — along with 2,245 mules, burros and donkeys.

That said, equestrian sports are among the oldest in existence, and they require — just like in rodeo and in working horse situations on the ranch — a special bond between the horse and the rider.

Nebraska Farmer attended the last regular-season competition for the UNL equestrian team at R.B. Warren Arena at East Campus in Lincoln. The UNL team has now finished its regular season and has begun the postseason for 2024. This season, the team has experienced a lot of success throughout different divisions.

Their hard work paid off at the regional competition when they had five students qualify for semifinals. Tabby Cassidy, Izzi Velinsky, Christen Curtis, Sarah Cox and Anna Lampereur all will be representing UNL at the next level.

The Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) allows students to travel the country to demonstrate their horsemanship abilities and connect them to the horse industry.

