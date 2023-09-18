Sponsored By
Corn, soybean and wheat volume all post rangebound results.

Ben Potter

September 18, 2023

USDA’s latest set of grain export inspection data, out Monday morning and covering the week through September 14, didn’t have much interesting data for traders to digest. Corn, soybeans and wheat all landed within the range of trade estimates. Corn and soybeans posted modest week-over-week gains, while wheat volume retreated moderately lower.

Corn export inspections inched 2.7% higher week-over-week to reach 25.3 million bushels. That was slightly toward the higher end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 17.7 million and 30.5 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are slightly ahead of last year’s pace so far after reaching 49.9 million bushels.

Mexico was the No. 1 destination for U.S. corn export inspections last week, with 11.4 million bushels. Japan, Colombia, China and Guatemala rounded out the top five.

Sorghum export inspections tilted noticeably lower week-over-week, fading to 1.9 million bushels. That grain is largely bound for China, with Mexico accounting for the modest remainder. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are off to a stronger start compared to last year so far, with 7.2 million bushels.

Soybean export inspections saw modest week-over-week improvements after reaching 13.3 million bushels. That was near the middle of analyst estimates, which ranged between 9.2 million and 22.0 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are slightly below last year’s pace so far, with 28.2 million bushels.

China was the No. 1 destination for U.S. soybean export inspections last week, with 6.4 million bushels. Mexico, the Netherlands, Egypt and Japan filled out the top five.

Wheat export inspections slid moderately lower week-over-week to 13.5 million bushels. That was near the middle of trade estimates, which ranged between 9.2 million and 18.4 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are trending moderately below last year’s pace so far, with 188.2 million bushels since the start of June.

Mexico was the No. 1 destination for U.S. wheat export inspections last week, with 4.6 million bushels. Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines rounded out the top five.

Click here to see more highlights from the latest USDA grain export inspection report, which covers the week through September 14.

Ben Potter

Ben Potter

Senior editor, Farm Futures

Senior Editor Ben Potter brings two decades of professional agricultural communications and journalism experience to Farm Futures.

