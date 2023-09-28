Typically in USDA’s weekly export sales reports, either corn or soybeans tend to take center stage. But in the most recent recap, out Thursday morning and covering the week through September 21, wheat turned in the strongest performance after posting better-than-expected sales and the largest shipments yet in the current marketing year. Corn and soybean sales were rangebound but fairly pedestrian, in contrast.

Corn export sales reached 33.7 million bushels last week. That was near the middle of trade estimates, which ranged between 18.7 million and 47.2 million bushels. Cumulative sales for the 2023/24 marketing year are a bit above last year’s pace so far, with 81.0 million bushels since September 1.

Corn export shipments reached 28.7 million bushels last week. Mexico was the No. 1 destination, with 12.9 million bushels. Colombia, China, Japan and Taiwan rounded out the top five.

Sorghum exports saw old crop sales reach 2.3 million bushels (bound for unknown destinations), plus another 7.1 million bushels of new crop sales to China. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are off to a stronger start than last year so far.

Soybean sales reached 24.7 million bushels last week. That was on the lower end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 18.4 million and 44.1 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year is still trending slightly above last year’s pace so far, with 55.0 million bushels.

Soybean export shipments reached 20.0 million bushels last week. China accounted for more than half of that total, with 12.0 million bushels. Japan, the Netherlands, Egypt and Tunisia filled out the top five.

Wheat exports exceeded expectations last week after reaching 20.0 million bushels. That was above the entire range of trade estimates, which came in between 9.2 million and 18.4 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year remain moderately below last year’s pace, with 201.1 million bushels.

Wheat export shipments were also strong last week after climbing to a marketing-year high and besting the prior four-week average by 70% after reaching 21.5 million bushels. China was the No. 1 destination, with 4.7 million bushels. The Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Mexico rounded out the top five.

