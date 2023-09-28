Sponsored By
Farm Futures logo

Export Report: Wheat shipments notch new marketing-year highExport Report: Wheat shipments notch new marketing-year high

Corn and soybean sales rangebound but largely unimpressive.

Ben Potter

September 28, 2023

2 Min Read
Wheat with American flag
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Typically in USDA’s weekly export sales reports, either corn or soybeans tend to take center stage. But in the most recent recap, out Thursday morning and covering the week through September 21, wheat turned in the strongest performance after posting better-than-expected sales and the largest shipments yet in the current marketing year. Corn and soybean sales were rangebound but fairly pedestrian, in contrast.

Corn export sales reached 33.7 million bushels last week. That was near the middle of trade estimates, which ranged between 18.7 million and 47.2 million bushels. Cumulative sales for the 2023/24 marketing year are a bit above last year’s pace so far, with 81.0 million bushels since September 1.

Corn export shipments reached 28.7 million bushels last week. Mexico was the No. 1 destination, with 12.9 million bushels. Colombia, China, Japan and Taiwan rounded out the top five.

Sorghum exports saw old crop sales reach 2.3 million bushels (bound for unknown destinations), plus another 7.1 million bushels of new crop sales to China. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are off to a stronger start than last year so far.

Soybean sales reached 24.7 million bushels last week. That was on the lower end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 18.4 million and 44.1 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year is still trending slightly above last year’s pace so far, with 55.0 million bushels.

Soybean export shipments reached 20.0 million bushels last week. China accounted for more than half of that total, with 12.0 million bushels. Japan, the Netherlands, Egypt and Tunisia filled out the top five.

Wheat exports exceeded expectations last week after reaching 20.0 million bushels. That was above the entire range of trade estimates, which came in between 9.2 million and 18.4 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year remain moderately below last year’s pace, with 201.1 million bushels.

Wheat export shipments were also strong last week after climbing to a marketing-year high and besting the prior four-week average by 70% after reaching 21.5 million bushels. China was the No. 1 destination, with 4.7 million bushels. The Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Mexico rounded out the top five.

Click here to read more highlights from the latest UDSA export sales report.

Read more about:

Exports

About the Author(s)

Ben Potter

Ben Potter

Senior editor, Farm Futures

Senior Editor Ben Potter brings two decades of professional agricultural communications and journalism experience to Farm Futures. He began working in the industry in the highly specific world of southern row crop production. Since that time, he has expanded his knowledge to cover a broad range of topics relevant to agriculture, including agronomy, machinery, technology, business, marketing, politics and weather. He has won several writing awards from the American Agricultural Editors Association, most recently on two features about drones and farmers who operate distilleries as a side business. Ben is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

See more from Ben Potter
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

New York, NY

61°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 68º

Night 53º

10.71 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, September 28, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, September 28, 2023
Farm Progress America, September 28, 2023

Sep 28, 2023

Farm Progress America, September 27, 2023
Hog & Pork News
Farm Progress America, September 27, 2023
Farm Progress America, September 27, 2023

Sep 27, 2023

Farm Progress America, September 26, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, September 26, 2023
Farm Progress America, September 26, 2023

Sep 26, 2023

Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE