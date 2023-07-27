Farm Futures logo

Corn, soybean and wheat volume come in largely as expected last week.

Ben Potter

July 27, 2023

container ship at sea
The latest round of grain export sales data from USDA, out Thursday morning and covering the week through July 20, didn’t show much bullish or bearish numbers for traders to digest. Soybeans once again led the way, although totals were still slightly on the lower end of analyst estimates. Corn and wheat also posted rangebound results this past week.

Corn exports found combined old and new crop sales totaling 25.6 million bushels. Old crop sales improved 15% from the prior four-week average. Total sales were near the middle of trade estimates, which ranged between 11.8 million and 39.4 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2022/23 marketing year remain well below last year’s pace so far, with 1.427 billion bushels.

Corn export shipments were up 7% from a week ago but down 25% versus the prior four-week average, with 16.2 million bushels. Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Japan and El Salvador were the top five destinations.

Sorghum exports reached 6.3 million bushels last week. That grain is bound for China and unknown destinations. Cumulative totals for the 2022/23 marketing year are still noticeably below last year’s pace, with 74.9 million bushels.

Soybean exports gathered 27.3 million bushels in combined old and new crop sales last week. Old crop sales jumped 73% above the prior four-week average. Total sales were slightly on the lower end of trade estimates, which ranged between 12.9 million and 44.1 million bushels. Cumulative sales for the 2022/23 marketing year are moderately below last year’s pace so far, with 1.843 billion bushels.

Soybean export shipments climbed 74% above the prior four-week average, with 13.9 million bushels. The Netherlands, Germany, Mexico, Spain and Indonesia were the top five destinations.

Wheat export sales reached 8.6 million bushels last week. That was on the lower end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 5.5 million and 14.7 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are slightly behind last year’s pace so far, with 76.3 million bushels.

Wheat export shipments improved 46% above the prior four-week average, with 14.5 million bushels. The Philippines, South Korea, Mexico, Honduras and Nigeria were the top five destinations.  

Click here for more highlights from the latest UDSA export sales report.

Read more about:

Exports

Ben Potter

Senior editor, Farm Futures

Senior Editor Ben Potter brings two decades of professional agricultural communications and journalism experience to Farm Futures. He began working in the industry in the highly specific world of southern row crop production. Since that time, he has expanded his knowledge to cover a broad range of topics relevant to agriculture, including agronomy, machinery, technology, business, marketing, politics and weather. He has won several writing awards from the American Agricultural Editors Association, most recently on two features about drones and farmers who operate distilleries as a side business. Ben is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

