Export Report: Mulling over mostly disappointing results

Grain export sales in the week through April 25 didn’t have a lot of surprising data for traders to digest. USDA showed rangebound results for corn, soybeans and wheat. Of particular note, old crop soybean sales jumped 45% above the prior four-week average, while soybean export shipments slumped to a marketing-year low. Corn sales were on the lower end of analyst estimates, while wheat volume stayed near the middle of trade guesses.

Corn exports saw combined old and new crop sales reach 31.2 million bushels last week. Old crop sales faded 42% lower week-over-week, and total sales were toward the lower end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 25.6 million and 63.0 million bushels. Cumulative sales for the 2023/24 marketing year are more than 300 million bushels ahead of last year’s pace so far, with 1.308 billion bushels.

Corn export shipments eased 14% below the prior four-week average, with 54.4 million bushels. Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Colombia and Honduras were the top five destinations.

Sorghum export sales only reached 255,000 bushels last week, which eroded 51% below the prior four-week average. China was the lone destination. Cumulative sales for the 2023/24 marketing year are still substantially ahead of last year’s pace so far, with 171.2 million bushels.

Soybean exports found a combined 15.5 million bushels in old and new crop sales last week. Old crop sales improved 45% above the prior four-week average. Total sales were near the middle of analyst estimates, which ranged between 3.7 million and 33.1 million bushels. Cumulative sales for the 2023/24 marketing year are still tracking moderately below last year’s pace after reaching 1.410 billion bushels.

Soybean export shipments fell to a marketing-year low of 9.9 million bushels. Japan, Indonesia, Mexico, Colombia and Vietnam were the top five destinations.

Wheat exports only reached 14.2 million bushels in combined old and new crop sales last week. That was near the middle of analyst estimates, which ranged between 3.7 million and 25.7 million bushels. Cumulative sales for the 2023/24 marketing year are still slightly ahead of last year’s pace, meantime, with 614.9 million bushels.

Wheat export shipments slid 8% below the prior four-week average to 18.7 million bushels. China, Vietnam, Mexico, Japan and Italy were the top five destinations.

