Corn, soybeans and wheat volume all match analyst expectations last week.

Ben Potter

December 7, 2023

USDA’s new set of grain export sales data, out Thursday morning and covering the week through November 30, showed corn, soybean and wheat volume all trending moderately lower week-over-week. Versus analyst expectations, corn and soybeans still moved to the higher end of trade guesses, while wheat totals failed to impress.

Corn export sales reached 51.6 million bushels last week, which slumped 48% below the prior week’s tally but stayed 8% above the prior four-week average. That was toward the higher end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 28.5 million and 60.9 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are still moderately ahead of last year’s pace so far, with 342.8 million bushels.

Corn export shipments climbed to a marketing-year high of 42.8 million bushels, which was also 65% better than the prior four-week average. Mexico, China, Colombia, Japan and Taiwan were the top five destinations.

Sorghum export sales eased 12% below the prior four-week average, with 4.7 million bushels. That grain is largely bound for China, with Japan accounting for the modest remainder. Cumulative sales for the 2023/24 marketing year are still substantially higher than last year’s pace so far, with 40.7 million bushels.

Soybean export sales reached 55.8 million bushels last week. That was toward the higher end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 36.7 million and 67.1 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are still trending moderately below last year’s pace so far, with 673.2 million bushels.

Soybean export shipments were down 26% from the prior four-week average but still came in strong at 49.1 million bushels. China, Spain, the Netherlands, Mexico and Germany were the top five destinations.

Wheat export sales were mostly lackluster after only reaching 12.7 million bushels last week. That was down 43% from last week’s tally but still 8% above the prior four-week average. Analysts were generally expecting a bigger haul after offering trade guesses that ranged between 9.2 million and 33.1 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are moderately below last year’s pace so far, with 297.7 million bushels.

Wheat export shipments faded 27% below the prior four-week average, with 7.3 million bushels. The Philippines, Japan, Mexico, Jamaica and Egypt were the top five destinations.

Ben Potter

Ben Potter

Senior editor, Farm Futures

Senior Editor Ben Potter brings two decades of professional agricultural communications and journalism experience to Farm Futures. He began working in the industry in the highly specific world of southern row crop production. Since that time, he has expanded his knowledge to cover a broad range of topics relevant to agriculture, including agronomy, machinery, technology, business, marketing, politics and weather. He has won several writing awards from the American Agricultural Editors Association, most recently on two features about drones and farmers who operate distilleries as a side business. Ben is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

