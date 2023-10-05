A week ago, wheat export sales turned in a marketing-year high and bested the entire range of analyst estimates. That commodity failed to turn in an encore performance for the week ending September 28, however, after spilling toward the lower end of trade guesses. Even so, corn volume was extremely bullish, and soybeans were also fairly solid.

Corn exports climbed to a total of 95.6 million bushels in combined old and new crop sales last week. That almost tripled the prior week’s total. It was also toward the higher end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 78.7 million and 108.3 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are now ahead of last year’s pace, with 105.1 million bushels.

Corn export shipments made it to 24.1 million bushels last week. Mexico, China, Japan, Honduras and Colombia were the top five destinations.

Sorghum export sales reached 9.4 million bushels last week. That grain is largely bound for China, Japan and unknown destinations. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are off to a much better start versus year-ago levels, with 241.2 million bushels.

Soybean export sales reached 29.7 million bushels last week. That was toward the higher end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 14.7 million and 34.9 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are modestly higher than last year’s pace so far, with 79.7 million bushels.

Soybean export shipments reached 24.7 million bushels last week. China, Mexico, Spain, Japan and Columbia were the top five destinations.

Wheat exports faded 50% lower week-over-week to 10.0 million bushels. That was also on the very low end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 9.2 million and 23.0 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year remain moderately below last year’s pace so far, with 215.3 million bushels.

Wheat export shipments eased 4% below the prior four-week average, with 14.3 million bushels. The Philippines, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Canada were the top five destinations.

