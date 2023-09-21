The latest USDA export sales report, out Thursday morning and covering the week through September 14, didn’t have much bullish data for traders to digest. Corn turned in the strongest performance but still landed on the very low end of analyst estimates. Wheat volume was also lackluster, and soybean volume spilled below the entire range of trade guesses.

Corn exports reached 22.3 million bushels last week. That was on the very low end of trade estimates, which ranged between 21.7 million and 43.3 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are still above last year’s pace so far, with 52.3 million bushels.

Corn export shipments were a bit stronger after reaching 23.7 million bushels last week. Mexico, Japan, China, Guatemala and Honduras were the top five destinations.

Sorghum exports suffered a setback last week after notching small net reductions of around 27,500 bushels. Sorghum export shipments reached 1.9 million bushels and are primarily bound for China.

Soybean export sales were disappointing after only reaching 16.0 million bushels last week. That was below the entire range of trade guesses, which came in between 20.2 million and 44.1 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are trending fractionally above last year’s pace so far, with 35.0 million bushels.

Soybean export shipments made it to 20.0 million bushels last week. China, Japan, Mexico, Indonesia and the Netherlands were the top five destinations.

Wheat exports gathered 11.8 million bushels in combined old and new crop sales last week. That was on the very low end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 9.2 million and 22.0 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are still tracking moderately below last year’s pace so far, with 179.6 million bushels.

Wheat export inspections spilled 17% below the prior four-week average, with 10.9 million bushels. Indonesia, Mexico, Vietnam, Honduras and the Philippines were the top five destinations.

