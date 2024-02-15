Sponsored By
Farm Futures logo

Soybeans and wheat found more pedestrian volumes last week

Ben Potter

February 15, 2024

2 Min Read
Export ship loaded with corn
Getty Images/Miragest

The newest set of grain export sales data from USDA, out Thursday morning and covering the week through February 8, held mixed but solid results for traders to digest. Corn volume once again led the way, making modest week-over-week improvements and staying toward the higher end of analyst estimates. Soybeans and wheat were relatively disappointing, in contrast, after moving toward the lower end of trade guesses.

Corn exports reached 51.5 million bushels in combined old and new crop sales last week, which was 13% better than the prior four-week average. It was also toward the higher end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 31.5 million and 61.0 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year remain moderately ahead of last year’s pace so far after reaching 706.9 million bushels.

Corn export shipments were steady versus the prior four-week average, with 35.6 million bushels. Mexico, Japan, Colombia, Saudia Arabia and Taiwan were the top five destinations.

Sorghum export sales eroded to a marketing-year low after seeing net reductions of around 2.4 million bushels. Export shipments fared much better, after rising 43% above the prior four-week average to 7.8 million bushels. Cumulative export sales for the 2023/24 marketing year are still substantially higher than last year’s pace, with 115.0 million bushels.

Soybean exports found 13.9 million bushels in combined old and new crop sales last week. Old crop sales faded 23% below the prior four-week average. Total sales were on the very low end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 11.0 million and 31.2 million bushels. Cumulative sales are still trending moderately below last year’s pace so far after reaching 1.117 billion bushels.

Soybean export shipments were 8% better than the prior four-week average, with 53.4 million bushels. China, Japan, Spain, the Netherlands and Mexico were the top five destinations.

Wheat exports found 14.6 million bushels in total sales last week. Old crop sales were down 8% week-over-week and spilled 25% below the prior four-week average. Total sales were toward the lower end of trade guesses, which ranged between 11.0 million and 22.0 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are slightly lower than last year’s pace so far, with 422.5 million bushels.

Wheat export shipments improved 41% above the prior four-week average, with 14.9 million bushels. Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China and Vietnam were the top five destinations.

Click here for more highlights from the latest UDSA export sales report.

Read more about:

Exports

About the Author(s)

Ben Potter

Ben Potter

Senior editor, Farm Futures

Senior Editor Ben Potter brings two decades of professional agricultural communications and journalism experience to Farm Futures. He began working in the industry in the highly specific world of southern row crop production. Since that time, he has expanded his knowledge to cover a broad range of topics relevant to agriculture, including agronomy, machinery, technology, business, marketing, politics and weather. He has won several writing awards from the American Agricultural Editors Association, most recently on two features about drones and farmers who operate distilleries as a side business. Ben is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

See more from Ben Potter
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

35°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 48º

Night 27º

11.68 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, February 14, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, February 14, 2024
Farm Progress America, February 14, 2024

Feb 14, 2024

FP Next podcast
New York Farm Show
FP Next: Talking New York Farm Show with Chris Torres
FP Next: Talking New York Farm Show with Chris Torres

Feb 13, 2024

Farm Progress America, February 13, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, February 13, 2024
Farm Progress America, February 13, 2024

Feb 13, 2024

Recent Headlines
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.
LEARN MORE