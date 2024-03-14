USDA’s latest set of export sales data, out Thursday morning and covering the week through March 7, held mostly lackluster data for traders to digest. Corn volume led the way once again, moving 16% higher week-over-week and staying toward the higher end of analyst estimates. Soybeans slid 39% below the prior week’s volume, meantime, and old-crop wheat sales slumped to a marketing-year low.

Corn export sales improved 19% versus the prior four-week average after reaching 50.5 million bushels. That was also toward the higher end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 31.5 million and 57.1 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year remain moderately above last year’s pace, with 890.3 million bushels.

Corn export shipments were 9% better than the prior week’s total, with 49.5 million bushels. Mexico, Japan, Colombia, Taiwan and China were the top five destinations.

Sorghum export sales stumbled 96% below the prior four-week average coming in just under 225,000 bushels. Still, cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are still surpassing last year’s pace by more than fivefold.

Soybean exports reached 17.3 million bushels in combined old and new crop sales. Old crop sales were down 39% week-over-week but still 55% better than the prior four-week average. Total sales were toward the lower end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 9.2 million and 31.2 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year remain moderately below last year’s pace, with 1.276 billion bushels.

Soybean export shipments shifted 24% below the prior week’s pace, with 34.8 million bushels. China, Germany, Mexico, Indonesia and the Netherlands were the top five destinations.

Wheat exports found 6.1 million bushels in combined old and new crop sales last week. Old crop sales slumped to a marketing-year low. Total sales were toward the middle of trade guesses, with analysts expecting to see results anywhere between 7.3 million bushels of cancellations and 23.9 million bushels of positive sales. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are modestly lower than last year’s pace so far, with 485.6 million bushels.

Wheat export shipments were 9% above the prior four-week average, with 16.7 million bushels. The Philippines, China, Mexico, Colombia and Jamaica were the top five destinations.

Click here for more highlights from the latest UDSA export sales report.