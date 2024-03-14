Farm Futures logo

Soybean volume comes in more lackluster, while wheat disappoints.

Ben Potter, Senior editor

March 14, 2024

2 Min Read
Export ship getting loaded with corn
Getty Images/sirene68

USDA’s latest set of export sales data, out Thursday morning and covering the week through March 7, held mostly lackluster data for traders to digest. Corn volume led the way once again, moving 16% higher week-over-week and staying toward the higher end of analyst estimates. Soybeans slid 39% below the prior week’s volume, meantime, and old-crop wheat sales slumped to a marketing-year low.

Corn export sales improved 19% versus the prior four-week average after reaching 50.5 million bushels. That was also toward the higher end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 31.5 million and 57.1 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year remain moderately above last year’s pace, with 890.3 million bushels.

Corn export shipments were 9% better than the prior week’s total, with 49.5 million bushels. Mexico, Japan, Colombia, Taiwan and China were the top five destinations.

Sorghum export sales stumbled 96% below the prior four-week average coming in just under 225,000 bushels. Still, cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are still surpassing last year’s pace by more than fivefold.

Soybean exports reached 17.3 million bushels in combined old and new crop sales. Old crop sales were down 39% week-over-week but still 55% better than the prior four-week average. Total sales were toward the lower end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 9.2 million and 31.2 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year remain moderately below last year’s pace, with 1.276 billion bushels.

Soybean export shipments shifted 24% below the prior week’s pace, with 34.8 million bushels. China, Germany, Mexico, Indonesia and the Netherlands were the top five destinations.

Wheat exports found 6.1 million bushels in combined old and new crop sales last week. Old crop sales slumped to a marketing-year low. Total sales were toward the middle of trade guesses, with analysts expecting to see results anywhere between 7.3 million bushels of cancellations and 23.9 million bushels of positive sales. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are modestly lower than last year’s pace so far, with 485.6 million bushels.

Wheat export shipments were 9% above the prior four-week average, with 16.7 million bushels. The Philippines, China, Mexico, Colombia and Jamaica were the top five destinations.

Click here for more highlights from the latest UDSA export sales report.

Read more about:

Exports

About the Author(s)

Ben Potter

Ben Potter

Senior editor, Farm Futures

Senior Editor Ben Potter brings two decades of professional agricultural communications and journalism experience to Farm Futures. He began working in the industry in the highly specific world of southern row crop production. Since that time, he has expanded his knowledge to cover a broad range of topics relevant to agriculture, including agronomy, machinery, technology, business, marketing, politics and weather. He has won several writing awards from the American Agricultural Editors Association, most recently on two features about drones and farmers who operate distilleries as a side business. Ben is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

See more from Ben Potter
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

50°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 60º

Night 46º

14.75 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, March 14, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, March 14, 2024
Farm Progress America, March 14, 2024

Mar 14, 2024

Farm Progress America, March 12, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, March 12, 2024
Farm Progress America, March 12, 2024

Mar 12, 2024

Farm Progress America, March 11, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, March 11, 2024
Farm Progress America, March 11, 2024

Mar 11, 2024

Recent Headlines
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.
LEARN MORE