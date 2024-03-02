Texas historic wildfire exceeds 1 million acres

The ongoing fires in North Texas now rank as the largest wildfire in Texas history with more than 1 million acres burned, surpassing the 2017 fire in the same region that burned more than 744,000 acres.

More than 30,000 acres have burned in Oklahoma.

What we know as of Friday, March 1,:

Two deaths have been reported

Livestock losses are estimated to be as many as 10,000 head of cattle, as assessments are ongoing, according to the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Early estimates put property losses at $23 million

STAR Fund (texasagriculture.gov);

2024 Texas Panhandle Wildfire Relief Resources - Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service (tamu.edu);

Emergency Relief Program (usda.gov);

2024 February Wildfires (texas.gov)

Residents are urged to operate outdoors with caution as this weekend's fire environment will trend warmer, drier and windier, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service- Incident Information.