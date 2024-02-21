Sponsored By
Kansas Digest: Stockman of the Year named; KSU Cattlemen’s Day set for March 1.

Jennifer M. Latzke

February 21, 2024

Dairy cattle at feed bunk
KANSAS DIGEST: LMIC has committed $250,000 to support the construction of a new dairy facility at Kansas State. Plus, be sure to take in the activities around the 2024 KSU Cattlemen’s Day on March 1. Jennifer M. Latzke

The Livestock Meat Industry Council Inc. announced Feb. 14 that it is committing $250,000 over the next five years to support the building of a new dairy facility at Kansas State University.

The facility would be focused on educating students and training future employees for the dairy industry, as well as enhancing research and Extension capabilities in K-State’s Animal Science and Industry Department.

LMIC President Bill Miller says, “LMIC is ASI’s advisory council and is comprised of leaders across all of the animal agriculture industries in Kansas. The council recognized the importance of developing a modern, cutting-edge dairy to support the department’s teaching, research and Extension missions.

“This significant investment will help advance a project that will increase ASI’s capacity to educate students to produce future employees for the dairy industry and to train the next generation of dairy scientists. We are excited to see this effort come to fruition.”

2024 Stockman of the Year

Galen and Lori Fink of Randolph, Kan., will be recognized Feb. 29 as the 2024 Stockman of the Year. The award is presented annually by the Livestock & Meat Industry Council at the annual Stockmen’s Dinner that kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Stanley Stout Center.

The Fink Beef Genetics operation today encompasses a program that implants more than 800 embryos annually, hosts two sales a year and offers more than 600 bulls annually through private treaty. 

In 1999, Charolais was introduced to the program, providing customers with additional breeding options. In 2017, Fink Beef Genetics expanded its offerings by introducing Copperhead bulls — a blend of Charolais and Red Angus — aiming to provide even more choices for their customers.

Committed to customer service, the Finks have worked with U.S. Premium Beef, Angus and Charolais GeneNet, Meyer Natural Angus, as well as developed several feedlot partnerships to help customers get premiums.

The Finks have both served as leaders in numerous industry organizations, and Fink Beef Genetics has garnered numerous awards, including being named 2000 BIF Seedstock Producer of the Year, 2001 KSU Alumni and the 2008 Certified Angus Beef LLC (CAB) Seedstock Commitment to Excellence Award. They were honored as the 2011 American International Charolais Association Producer of the Year. Galen was presented with the BIF Pioneer Award in 2021.

Register for the Stockmen’s Dinner by Feb. 22. The cost to attend is $50 per person. Registration is available online at asi.ksu.edu/stockmensdinner or by calling 785-532-1267.

KSU Cattlemen’s Day and Legacy Sale

The 111th annual K-State Cattlemen’s Day will be March 1 at Weber Hall on the K-State campus in Manhattan.

The day will start at 8 a.m. with refreshments, educational exhibits and a commercial trade show. The program begins at 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided. Visit ksubeef.org for a detailed schedule and registration information. The early registration deadline for Cattlemen’s Day is Feb. 23.

Following Cattlemen’s Day, the 47th annual Legacy Sale will begin at 4 p.m. at the Stanley Stout Center. The offering includes 43 bulls, 10 fall-bred females and 18 commercial heifers.

To learn more about this year’s offering and to request a sale catalog, visit asi.ksu.edu/legacysale.

Jennifer M. Latzke

Jennifer M. Latzke

Editor, Kansas Farmer

Through all her travels, Jennifer M. Latzke knows that there is no place like Kansas.

Jennifer grew up on her family’s multigenerational registered Angus seedstock ranch and diversified farm just north of Woodbine, Kan., about 30 minutes south of Junction City on the edge of the Kansas Flint Hills. Rock Springs Ranch State 4-H Center was in her family’s backyard.

While at Kansas State University, Jennifer was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority and a national officer for the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow. She graduated in May 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications and a minor in animal science. In August 2000 Jennifer started her 20-year agricultural writing career in Dodge City, Kan., on the far southwest corner of the state.

She’s traveled across the U.S. writing on wheat, sorghum, corn, cotton, dairy and beef stories as well as breaking news and policy at the local, state and national levels. Latzke has traveled across Mexico and South America with the U.S. Wheat Associates and toured Vietnam as a member of KARL Class X. She’s traveled to Argentina as one of 10 IFAJ-Alltech Young Leaders in Agricultural Journalism. And she was part of a delegation of AAEA: The Ag Communicators Network members invited to Cuba.

Jennifer’s an award-winning writer, columnist, and podcaster, recognized by the Kansas Professional Communicators, Kansas Press Association, the National Federation of Presswomen, Livestock Publications Council, and AAEA. In 2019, Jennifer reached the pinnacle of achievements, earning the title of “Writer of Merit” from AAEA.

Trips and accolades are lovely, but Jennifer says she is happiest on the road talking to farmers and ranchers and gathering stories and photos to share with readers.

“It’s an honor and a great responsibility to be able to tell someone’s story and bring them recognition for their work on the land,” Jennifer says. “But my role is also evolving to help our more urban neighbors understand the issues our Kansas farmers face in bringing the food and fiber to their store shelves.”

She spends her time gardening, crafting, watching K-State football, and cheering on her nephews and niece in their 4-H projects. She can be found on Twitter at @Latzke.

