The Livestock Meat Industry Council Inc. announced Feb. 14 that it is committing $250,000 over the next five years to support the building of a new dairy facility at Kansas State University.

The facility would be focused on educating students and training future employees for the dairy industry, as well as enhancing research and Extension capabilities in K-State’s Animal Science and Industry Department.

LMIC President Bill Miller says, “LMIC is ASI’s advisory council and is comprised of leaders across all of the animal agriculture industries in Kansas. The council recognized the importance of developing a modern, cutting-edge dairy to support the department’s teaching, research and Extension missions.

“This significant investment will help advance a project that will increase ASI’s capacity to educate students to produce future employees for the dairy industry and to train the next generation of dairy scientists. We are excited to see this effort come to fruition.”

2024 Stockman of the Year

Galen and Lori Fink of Randolph, Kan., will be recognized Feb. 29 as the 2024 Stockman of the Year. The award is presented annually by the Livestock & Meat Industry Council at the annual Stockmen’s Dinner that kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Stanley Stout Center.

The Fink Beef Genetics operation today encompasses a program that implants more than 800 embryos annually, hosts two sales a year and offers more than 600 bulls annually through private treaty.

In 1999, Charolais was introduced to the program, providing customers with additional breeding options. In 2017, Fink Beef Genetics expanded its offerings by introducing Copperhead bulls — a blend of Charolais and Red Angus — aiming to provide even more choices for their customers.

Committed to customer service, the Finks have worked with U.S. Premium Beef, Angus and Charolais GeneNet, Meyer Natural Angus, as well as developed several feedlot partnerships to help customers get premiums.

The Finks have both served as leaders in numerous industry organizations, and Fink Beef Genetics has garnered numerous awards, including being named 2000 BIF Seedstock Producer of the Year, 2001 KSU Alumni and the 2008 Certified Angus Beef LLC (CAB) Seedstock Commitment to Excellence Award. They were honored as the 2011 American International Charolais Association Producer of the Year. Galen was presented with the BIF Pioneer Award in 2021.

Register for the Stockmen’s Dinner by Feb. 22. The cost to attend is $50 per person. Registration is available online at asi.ksu.edu/stockmensdinner or by calling 785-532-1267.

KSU Cattlemen’s Day and Legacy Sale

The 111th annual K-State Cattlemen’s Day will be March 1 at Weber Hall on the K-State campus in Manhattan.

The day will start at 8 a.m. with refreshments, educational exhibits and a commercial trade show. The program begins at 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided. Visit ksubeef.org for a detailed schedule and registration information. The early registration deadline for Cattlemen’s Day is Feb. 23.

Following Cattlemen’s Day, the 47th annual Legacy Sale will begin at 4 p.m. at the Stanley Stout Center. The offering includes 43 bulls, 10 fall-bred females and 18 commercial heifers.

To learn more about this year’s offering and to request a sale catalog, visit asi.ksu.edu/legacysale.