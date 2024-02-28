Livestock loss massive in Texas Panhandle

Wildfires have burned more than a half-million acres across the Texas Panhandle and continue to spread across the area.

“It’s a terrible tragedy,” said Hemphill County AgriLife Extension agent Andy Holloway, Canadian, Texas. “We’ve lost a lot of acres, a lot of cattle, and a lot of homes. So far, we have not heard of any human deaths. But property loss, including cattle, is massive.”

Holloway estimates, and he emphasizes that at this early sage it’s just an estimate, “thousands of cattle will be lost to this massive wildfire.

“I know one rancher near Canadian who lost 280 mama cows. They were calving so many of those are pairs. Another rancher lost more than 300 and one lost 50 or more two-year old replacements.”

Holloway recalls the massive fire that tore across the region in 2017. “That one seemed hotter but this one has burned up more residences in the country and here in Canadian. I didn’t expect this fire to be the killer of cattle as it is turning out to be. We had a fire in 2020 that burned as many acres but not as many cattle. This one is more like the 2017 fire.”

Holloway says the fire is burning a swath across the Northern part of the Texas Panhandle. The area around Canadian and on both sides of the Canadian River have seen heavy damage.

“According to the Forest Service, this fire started west of us in Hutchinson. They estimate a half million acres in this one fire, called the Smoky Creek Complex.

“I’m guessing, and I emphasize guessing, but out of that 500,000 acres, 150,000 or more will be in Hemphill County.”

Holloway says numerous agencies are responding to the disaster. The Texas A&M Forest Service, The Texas Animal Health Commission, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the AgriLife Extension Disaster Assistance Relief Service are responding.”

Ranchers will need help, Holloway said. “We will have a livestock supply point here at Canadian. Folks can bring hay, fencing, and feed to a local feed store, Canadian A H and N, 100 Hackberry Road.

“A lot of people have already donated pipe to help with fencing. Collection will start Thursday, Feb. 29.”

He said anyone who would like more information or to find ways to assist area ranchers and families who have lost their homes can call the Hemphill County Extension office at 806-323-9114.