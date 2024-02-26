K-State to host junior producer days in March

4-H and FFA youth, and adult volunteer project leaders, should mark their calendars for two junior producer days in March.

The K-State Junior Beef Producer Day will be March 2, and the K-State Junior Sheep Producer Day will be March 16.

These junior day programs — hosted by the KSU Youth Livestock Program, K-State Research and Extension, and the K-State Department of Animal Sciences and Industry — are one-day educational opportunities targeted for young beef and sheep producers who want to improve their production and management skills.

K-State faculty members, staff, students, Extension agents and guest speakers at each day will cover topics such as:

project selection

nutrition and feeding

meat science

health

reproduction

grooming and showmanship

the state livestock nomination process

Both the Junior Beef and Junior Sheep days will offer optional Youth for the Quality Care of Animals training after the official program is concluded about 3:30 p.m. each day.

YQCA is the national youth livestock quality assurance program that’s required for all exhibitors who plan to show in the Kansas State Fair Grand Drive or the Kansas Junior Livestock Show.

Find more information on the KSU Youth Livestock Program website under the tab “Junior Producer Days” at bit.ly/ksujrproducerdays.

All ages and stages of youth producers are welcome, but registration is required and costs $25 per person. Registration is available at bit.ly/ksuasiregister.

For more information, contact Lexie Hayes, youth livestock coordinator, at [email protected] or 785-532-1264.