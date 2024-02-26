Sponsored By
Kansas Farmer Logo

K-State to host junior producer days in March

KSU Junior Beef Producer Day will be March 2, and Junior Sheep Producer Day will be March 16.

Jennifer M. Latzke

February 26, 2024

1 Min Read
cattle
JUNIOR PRODUCERS: Kansas State is hosting its Junior Beef Producer Day on March 2, and Junior Sheep Producer Day will be March 16 at Weber Arena in Manhattan, Kan.Courtesy of K-State Research and Extension News Service

4-H and FFA youth, and adult volunteer project leaders, should mark their calendars for two junior producer days in March.

The K-State Junior Beef Producer Day will be March 2, and the K-State Junior Sheep Producer Day will be March 16.

These junior day programs — hosted by the KSU Youth Livestock Program, K-State Research and Extension, and the K-State Department of Animal Sciences and Industry — are one-day educational opportunities targeted for young beef and sheep producers who want to improve their production and management skills.

K-State faculty members, staff, students, Extension agents and guest speakers at each day will cover topics such as:

  • project selection

  • nutrition and feeding

  • meat science

  • health

  • reproduction

  • grooming and showmanship

  • the state livestock nomination process

Both the Junior Beef and Junior Sheep days will offer optional Youth for the Quality Care of Animals training after the official program is concluded about 3:30 p.m. each day.

YQCA is the national youth livestock quality assurance program that’s required for all exhibitors who plan to show in the Kansas State Fair Grand Drive or the Kansas Junior Livestock Show.

Find more information on the KSU Youth Livestock Program website under the tab “Junior Producer Days” at bit.ly/ksujrproducerdays.

All ages and stages of youth producers are welcome, but registration is required and costs $25 per person. Registration is available at bit.ly/ksuasiregister.

For more information, contact Lexie Hayes, youth livestock coordinator, at [email protected] or 785-532-1264.

Read more about:

BeefSheepFFA4 H

About the Author(s)

Jennifer M. Latzke

Jennifer M. Latzke

Editor, Kansas Farmer

Through all her travels, Jennifer M. Latzke knows that there is no place like Kansas.

Jennifer grew up on her family’s multigenerational registered Angus seedstock ranch and diversified farm just north of Woodbine, Kan., about 30 minutes south of Junction City on the edge of the Kansas Flint Hills. Rock Springs Ranch State 4-H Center was in her family’s backyard.

While at Kansas State University, Jennifer was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority and a national officer for the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow. She graduated in May 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications and a minor in animal science. In August 2000 Jennifer started her 20-year agricultural writing career in Dodge City, Kan., on the far southwest corner of the state.

She’s traveled across the U.S. writing on wheat, sorghum, corn, cotton, dairy and beef stories as well as breaking news and policy at the local, state and national levels. Latzke has traveled across Mexico and South America with the U.S. Wheat Associates and toured Vietnam as a member of KARL Class X. She’s traveled to Argentina as one of 10 IFAJ-Alltech Young Leaders in Agricultural Journalism. And she was part of a delegation of AAEA: The Ag Communicators Network members invited to Cuba.

Jennifer’s an award-winning writer, columnist, and podcaster, recognized by the Kansas Professional Communicators, Kansas Press Association, the National Federation of Presswomen, Livestock Publications Council, and AAEA. In 2019, Jennifer reached the pinnacle of achievements, earning the title of “Writer of Merit” from AAEA.

Trips and accolades are lovely, but Jennifer says she is happiest on the road talking to farmers and ranchers and gathering stories and photos to share with readers.

“It’s an honor and a great responsibility to be able to tell someone’s story and bring them recognition for their work on the land,” Jennifer says. “But my role is also evolving to help our more urban neighbors understand the issues our Kansas farmers face in bringing the food and fiber to their store shelves.”

She spends her time gardening, crafting, watching K-State football, and cheering on her nephews and niece in their 4-H projects. She can be found on Twitter at @Latzke.

See more from Jennifer M. Latzke
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

41°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 69º

Night 40º

7.34 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, February 23, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, February 23, 2024
Farm Progress America, February 23, 2024

Feb 23, 2024

Farm Progress America, February 22, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, February 22, 2024
Farm Progress America, February 22, 2024

Feb 22, 2024

Farm Progress America, February 21, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, February 21, 2024
Farm Progress America, February 21, 2024

Feb 21, 2024

Recent Headlines
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.
LEARN MORE