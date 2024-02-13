Sponsored By
A bipartisan bill addresses livestock supply chain issues and supports meat processors.

February 13, 2024

woman looking at beef at meat counter
BUILD LOCAL SYSTEMS: The proposed bill aims to help grow meat processing and other food systems. JackF/Getty Images

The Strengthening Local Processing Act is a comprehensive bill designed to address livestock supply chain issues, and support small and midsize meat processors. The bill has been introduced to provide small plants with the funds needed for expansion, while supporting an appropriate approach to small-scale slaughter and processing.

Organizations such as the American Association of Meat Processors, National Farmers Union, U.S. Cattlemen’s Association and others have endorsed the bill. If passed, the bipartisan bill would:

  • establish a searchable database to help small plants find models and receive guidance on Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points plans necessary for certification

  • expand state inspection by increasing the share of program costs paid by USDA to states

  • expand the Cooperative Interstate Shipment program by increasing USDA cost share and moving eligibility to be recognized as a small plant from 25 to 50 employees

  • provide training and technical assistance funding to small plants, universities and technical colleges to train a variety of workers

Local benefits

“I think it’s a great idea,” says Cindy Tolle, owner or Sturgis Meats in Sturgis, S.D. “It would help get more processing going and really help producers. It would take some strain off my plant, which is way too busy. We turn away about 30 producers a day who can’t wait for an appointment months in the future.”

The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition says small processors are eager to see a focus on scale-appropriate regulations, and support for education of the next generation of small-scale, niche meat processors. 

“It provides financial relief for required food safety activities, reducing the regulatory burden on small companies with limited resources,” said Jim Wells, CEO of the North American Bison LLC in New Rockford, N.D. “This financial support for the colleges and universities would be used to develop curriculum and programs in meats and meat processing, resulting in a more competent and resilient workforce for bison processors.”

Kevin Barnhill, owner of the Blair Meat Market in Blair, Neb., also supports the bill. “Business owners will appreciate the targeted assistance. Farmers will profit from increased market opportunities. Consumers will benefit most of all from access to fresh and local foods.”

Source: South Dakota State University Extension

Read more about:

Meat ProcessingMeatpacking
