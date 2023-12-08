The upcoming Northeast Dairy Management Conference will focus on the theme of “Embracing Opportunities for a Viable Future.”

It will be held March 6-7 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in East Syracuse, N.Y. Sessions will focus on strategies that can be used to initiate progress, invoke enthusiasm, and develop new leadership strategies to tackle challenges and capitalize on opportunities.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from experts in their respective fields, network with peers, and gain valuable insights into the latest topics and developments in the dairy industry.

Held every two years, the conference is presented as a collaboration between Cornell Pro-Dairy and the Northeast Dairy Producers Association.

Online registration has opened. Take advantage of early bird rates that will increase after Feb. 15.

The full-conference fee for NEDPA members is $375, or $275 for one day. General registration costs $425 for the full conference or $300 for one day.

For more information and to see the full agenda, visit cals.cornell.edu.

Register for Mid-Atlantic Fruit and Vegetable Convention

The 2024 Mid-Atlantic Fruit and Vegetable Convention will be held at the Hershey Lodge from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, featuring Eric Finkenbinder, an award-winning meteorologist and beef producer.

Multiple concurrent educational sessions will be featured all three days, along with a large industry trade show. A Berks and Lancaster counties farm market bus tour and several preconvention workshops will be offered Jan. 29.

The convention will also play host to the annual meeting of the North American Strawberry Growers Association, with growers coming from all over the continent. With the North American Strawberry Growers joining this year’s meeting, there will be a special emphasis on strawberry production.

Greenhouse ornamental and cut-flower sessions, plus sessions on urban agriculture, will be included. Also offered will be special sessions presented in Spanish for Spanish-speaking industry members. A more detailed schedule with topics and speakers will be announced soon on the convention website at mafvc.org.

The farm market bus tour will visit Reiff’s Farm Market in Ephrata, Pa.; Brecknock Orchards in Mohnton, Pa.; Weaver’s Orchard in Morgantown, Pa.; and Plum Creek Farm Market and Creamery in Bernville, Pa.

The opening day of the convention will feature the keynote by Finkenbinder, as well as production sessions on high tunnels, tree fruit, strawberries, vegetables, urban agriculture, herbs, cut flowers, irrigation automation and technology, and nut trees — plus marketing sessions on farm market management, creative marketing and wholesale marketing.

Day 2 will feature sessions on tomatoes, tree fruit, strawberries, stone fruit, ornamentals, organic vegetable production and more.

Day 3 will feature sessions on pumpkins, potatoes, wildlife damage control, soil health and cover crops, hydroponic vegetables, high-value niche crops, and more.

Pesticide applicator training credits will be available to Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia growers attending the sessions. Arrangements are also being made to offer respirator-fit tests for pesticide applicators.

Registration is required for all people attending the convention trade show or educational sessions. For more information, visit mafvc.org or call 717-677-4184 or 717-973-5915.