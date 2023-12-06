David Kerns received the prestigious Norman Borlaug Lifetime Achievement Award, the Texas Plant Protection Association’s highest award, at the association’s 35th annual conference Dec. 6 in Bryan, Texas.

Kerns, Extension entomologist and associate department head, said the award “is a great honor. Looking at the people who have won this award before is very humbling. It is nice to be recognized but so many others are at least as deserving.”

David Kerns addresses crop consultants at the 2019 Beltwide Cotton Conferences. (Photo by Shelley E. Huguley)

The award is presented annually to TPPA members who have made special contributions to the association, the annual conference and to Texas agriculture. The award honors Dr. Norman Borlaug, called “the father of the Green Revolution,” for his groundbreaking work in breeding plants adaptable to a wide range of climatic conditions.

Praise from colleagues

Kerns’ colleagues praise his contributions to agriculture.

“Dr. Kerns has made a huge impact with his IPM research and Extension activities,” said Dr. Phillip Kaufman, professor and head, Texas A&M department of entomology.

“His service to students, farmers, and agricultural consultants is stellar,” Kaufman added. “He is a well-respected leader in IPM research, implementation, and outreach.”

Gary Schwarzlose, senior technical service representative, principal scientist, and principal field agronomist for Bayer CropScience, said Kerns “helped rejuvenate the entomology department and hopes to see efforts benefit the state of Texas in the lab and in the field where his work excels.

TPPA Award: TPPA Chair Ray Smith, left, presenting David Kerns, with TPPA's 2019 Academic/Agency Award. (Photo by Shelley E. Huguley)

“I have followed Dr. Kerns’ career as his reputation and recognition grew in the entomological community and the agricultural industry,” Schwarzlose added. “His research, work ethic, and his ability to address questions head-on and to give the honest truth have made him a grower’s favorite.”

Impact beyond state border

Kaufman said Kern’s efforts extend beyond the state’s borders. “During his career, Dr. Kerns has made tremendous strides in developing and helping growers implement highly impactful IPM programs that have benefited not only Texas but also the nation,” Kaufman said.

“He developed the first data-driven economic threshold for cotton aphid infesting cotton, and this threshold has been adopted throughout the western U.S. Dr. Kerns and his team demonstrated wide-spread resistance to all of the Cry Bt proteins used in corn and cotton. His work has helped mold federal policy for Bt resistance management currently under consideration by the EPA.”

Schwarzlose praised Kerns’ ability to relate to growers, researchers and administrators.

“A great strength of Dr. Kerns is that he can relate to anyone at any level. From the agricultural consultant to the farmer, to the Dean of Agriculture, he has the unique ability to grasp the situation and deliver the information needed. After working with David, you develop a sense of admiration for what he does and the professionalism that he projects.

David Kerns, left, visits with colleagues Ron Smith, center, and Ray Young at the Beltwide Cotton Conferences. (Photo by Shelley E. Huguley)

“He brings years of experience, training, and industry and academic recognition that, without a doubt, benefit him in his position. David is worthy of the Norman Borlaug Award from the Texas Plant Protection Association.”

Kaufman said Kern’s ability to instruct provides an important service to the science of entomology. “Dr. Kerns is not only a top researcher but also a top mentor, actively working to ensure his lab members conduct research that will answer grower questions and to provide research outputs that have direct clientele applications.

“He also conducts an IPM internship program where undergraduates work under him or his Extension personnel and learn the principles of agricultural production and IPM as well the value of science-based outreach and how to be an effective Extension educator.”

Finding his calling

Kerns said his career in entomology was a bit of serendipity. While in high school, he worked for a Roy Quimby, a sorghum breeder looking at greenbug resistance in sorghum.

“He said I should consider a career in entomology,” Kerns said.

He admits that when he started the registration process at Texas A&M, he still was not certain of a major, just that it would be in agriculture. He recalls a long line of students making their way to advisors.

“When I finally got to an advisor, entomology professor Horace Van Cleave, he asked what my major would be. I said agriculture. He said, ‘okay, entomology.’”

Kerns received his BS degree from Texas A&M, his MS at Oklahoma State and his PhD from Auburn.

The Texas Plant Protection Association (TPPA) sponsors educational conferences for those involved in production agriculture. The association represents a broad spectrum of agricultural interests including academia, Extension, research, consulting, agribusiness, farmers, ranchers and regulatory.