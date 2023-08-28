August 28, 2023
If you’re searching for a new utility vehicle, the Ride ’n’ Drive at Husker Harvest Days is your chance to do more than kick the tires. Instead, sit behind the wheel and try out vehicles on the toughest terrain.
Polaris and Kawasaki will both host Ride ’n’ Drive events at their booths this year.
The popular event lets visitors put their choice of vehicle through an obstacle course full of steep hills and uneven curves — all on a dirt track.
Company representatives from Polaris and Kawasaki will be on hand to answer questions and point out the unique features of their equipment to show visitors.
There is no extra cost to participate in the event. Hours for the Ride ’n’ Drives are the same as the show hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Read more about:ATV
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Current Conditions for
New York, NY
73°FCloudy
Day 80º
Night 73º
Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.
Record soybean yield broken with 206 bushelsAug 25, 2023
Make cover crops happen this fallAug 24, 2023
What scouting reveals about weed controlAug 24, 2023
7 ag stories you can’t miss – August 25, 2023Aug 24, 2023
Recommended
Focus on big 3 health concerns for swineAug 25, 2023
How to benchmark labor efficiency, productivityAug 25, 2023
Will short corn fit in the Northeast?Aug 25, 2023
Prairie Farmer editors: Welcome to 70th FPSAug 25, 2023