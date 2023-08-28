If you’re searching for a new utility vehicle, the Ride ’n’ Drive at Husker Harvest Days is your chance to do more than kick the tires. Instead, sit behind the wheel and try out vehicles on the toughest terrain.

Polaris and Kawasaki will both host Ride ’n’ Drive events at their booths this year.

The popular event lets visitors put their choice of vehicle through an obstacle course full of steep hills and uneven curves — all on a dirt track.

Company representatives from Polaris and Kawasaki will be on hand to answer questions and point out the unique features of their equipment to show visitors.

There is no extra cost to participate in the event. Hours for the Ride ’n’ Drives are the same as the show hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.