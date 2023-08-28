Sponsored By
Nebraska Farmer Logo

Get in driver’s seat at Husker Harvest DaysGet in driver’s seat at Husker Harvest Days

Ride ’n’ Drives are back with Polaris and Kawasaki.

Mindy Ward

August 28, 2023

1 Min Read
Polaris UTV in field of snow
GIVE IT A SPIN: Curt Arens, Nebraska Farmer editor, test-drove this Polaris UTV at his farm one winter. But he’s not the only one who can get a test drive. This year, you can get a feel for how UTVs handle with Ride ’n’ Drives from Polaris and Kawasaki.Farm Progress

If you’re searching for a new utility vehicle, the Ride ’n’ Drive at Husker Harvest Days is your chance to do more than kick the tires. Instead, sit behind the wheel and try out vehicles on the toughest terrain.

Polaris and Kawasaki will both host Ride ’n’ Drive events at their booths this year.

The popular event lets visitors put their choice of vehicle through an obstacle course full of steep hills and uneven curves — all on a dirt track.

Company representatives from Polaris and Kawasaki will be on hand to answer questions and point out the unique features of their equipment to show visitors.

There is no extra cost to participate in the event. Hours for the Ride ’n’ Drives are the same as the show hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Read more about:

ATV

About the Author(s)

Mindy Ward

Mindy Ward

Editor, Missouri Ruralist

Mindy resides on a small farm just outside of Holstein, Mo, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism, she worked briefly at a public relations firm in Kansas City. Her husband’s career led the couple north to Minnesota.

There, she reported on large-scale production of corn, soybeans, sugar beets, and dairy, as well as, biofuels for The Land. After 10 years, the couple returned to Missouri and she began covering agriculture in the Show-Me State.

“In all my 15 years of writing about agriculture, I have found some of the most progressive thinkers are farmers,” she says. “They are constantly searching for ways to do more with less, improve their land and leave their legacy to the next generation.”

Mindy and her husband, Stacy, together with their daughters, Elisa and Cassidy, operate Showtime Farms in southern Warren County. The family spends a great deal of time caring for and showing Dorset, Oxford and crossbred sheep.

See more from Mindy Ward
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

New York, NY

73°F

Cloudy
weather-icon

Day 80º

Night 73º

2.92 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, August 25, 2023
Husker Harvest Days
Farm Progress America, August 25, 2023Farm Progress America, August 25, 2023
Aug 25, 2023
Farm Progress America, August 23, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, August 23, 2023Farm Progress America, August 23, 2023
Aug 23, 2023
Farm Progress America, August 22, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, August 22, 2023Farm Progress America, August 22, 2023
Aug 22, 2023
Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE