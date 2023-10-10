Sponsored By
Farm Futures logo

Crop progress: Corn, soybean harvests push aheadCrop progress: Corn, soybean harvests push ahead

Corn quality ratings remain unchanged, while soybeans slide a point lower.

Ben Potter

October 10, 2023

2 Min Read
John Deere combine harvesting soybean field
Rachel Schutte

Analysts were expecting USDA to report some decent harvest action in the agency’s latest crop progress report, out Tuesday afternoon and covering the week through October 8. USDA did indeed show farmers making some solid advancements this past week, matching or mirroring trade guesses offered up before today’s report.

Corn harvest pace moved from 23% completion last week up to 34% through Sunday, which mirrored analyst expectations. That puts this season’s pace ahead of both 2022’s mark of 29% and the prior five-year average of 31%. However, state-by-state progress varies wildly, from Texas (83%) all the way down to Wisconsin and Ohio (both at 9%).

Corn quality ratings held steady, as expected, with 53% of the crop still in good-to-excellent condition. Another 29% is rated fair (unchanged from lats week), with the remaining 18% rated poor or very poor (also unchanged from last week).

Soybean quality ratings shifted slightly lower, meantime. USDA docked ratings a point, with 51% of the crop now in good-to-excellent condition. Another 31% is rated fair (unchanged from last week), with the remaining 18% rated poor or very poor (up one point from last week).

Physiologically, 93% of the crop is now dropping leaves, up from 86% a week ago. That’s ahead of both 2022’s pace of 90% and the prior five-year average of 87%. Harvest progress moved from 23% a week ago up to 43% through October 8. That’s also ahead of both 2022’s pace of 41% and the prior five-year average of 37%.

Other regional crops also made some harvest progress last week, including:

  • Sorghum = 44% (up from 35% last week)

  • Cotton = 25% (up from 18% last week)

  • Peanuts = 27% (up from 16% last week)

  • Sugarbeets = 21% (up from 15% last week)

Winter wheat plantings moved from 40% a week ago up to 57% through Sunday. That was slightly ahead of the average trade guess of 56% and mirrors the prior five-year average. And 29% of this season’s crop is now emerged, up from 15% a week ago and slightly behind the prior five-year average of 30%.

Click here for more from the latest UDSA crop progress report, including state-by-state pasture and range conditions.

Read more about:

Crop Progress

About the Author(s)

Ben Potter

Ben Potter

Senior editor, Farm Futures

Senior Editor Ben Potter brings two decades of professional agricultural communications and journalism experience to Farm Futures. He began working in the industry in the highly specific world of southern row crop production. Since that time, he has expanded his knowledge to cover a broad range of topics relevant to agriculture, including agronomy, machinery, technology, business, marketing, politics and weather. He has won several writing awards from the American Agricultural Editors Association, most recently on two features about drones and farmers who operate distilleries as a side business. Ben is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

See more from Ben Potter
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

59°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 64º

Night 45º

11.95 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, October 11, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, October 11, 2023
Farm Progress America, October 11, 2023

Oct 11, 2023

Farm Progress America, October 10, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, October 10, 2023
Farm Progress America, October 10, 2023

Oct 10, 2023

Farm Progress America, October 9, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, October 9, 2023
Farm Progress America, October 9, 2023

Oct 9, 2023

Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE