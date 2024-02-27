Sponsored By
Western Farm Press Logo

California Citrus Mutual to host showcase

March 14 event will include discussion of HLB, fruit fly.

Farm Press Staff

February 27, 2024

1 Min Read
Oranges
Oranges.UCANR

A regulatory perspective on huanglongbing and fruit fly infestations will be a key discussion topic at California Citrus Mutual’s 2024 Citrus Showcase on March 14 at the convention center in Visalia, Calif.

The event will include workshops, a trade show and a luncheon featuring keynote speaker Karen Ross, secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

“We are extremely pleased to have a speaker of Secretary Ross’ caliber for this year’s Citrus Showcase,” CCM president and chief executive officer Casey Creamer said. “Ross will provide a unique perspective on the state of California agriculture and its perception in Sacramento.”

Other presentations will include a citrus market analysis with Rabobank vice president and senior analyst David Magana, and a conversation with CCM leadership.

The showcase is open to the public and free to attend other than the luncheon. For more information and to register, click here.

Source: California Citrus Mutual

About the Author(s)

Farm Press Staff

Farm Press Staff

See more from Farm Press Staff
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

50°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 62º

Night 47º

9.71 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, February 27, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, February 27, 2024
Farm Progress America, February 27, 2024

Feb 27, 2024

FP Next podcast
Farm Life
FP Next: How to stay happily married while farming
FP Next: How to stay happily married while farming

Feb 27, 2024

Farm Progress America, February 23, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, February 23, 2024
Farm Progress America, February 23, 2024

Feb 23, 2024

Recent Headlines
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.
LEARN MORE