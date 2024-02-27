California Citrus Mutual to host showcase

February 27, 2024
A regulatory perspective on huanglongbing and fruit fly infestations will be a key discussion topic at California Citrus Mutual’s 2024 Citrus Showcase on March 14 at the convention center in Visalia, Calif.
The event will include workshops, a trade show and a luncheon featuring keynote speaker Karen Ross, secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
“We are extremely pleased to have a speaker of Secretary Ross’ caliber for this year’s Citrus Showcase,” CCM president and chief executive officer Casey Creamer said. “Ross will provide a unique perspective on the state of California agriculture and its perception in Sacramento.”
Other presentations will include a citrus market analysis with Rabobank vice president and senior analyst David Magana, and a conversation with CCM leadership.
The showcase is open to the public and free to attend other than the luncheon. For more information and to register, click here.
Source: California Citrus Mutual
