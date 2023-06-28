Missouri Ruralist logo

Injecting anhydrous ammonia into wheat straw offers an alternative feed option for farmers.

Mindy Ward

June 28, 2023

bales of wheat straw
MORE FORAGE: With drought drawing down pastures and reducing hay supply, livestock produces must look for alternative feedstuffs. Wheat straw may be the answer. dusipuffi/Getty Images

Limited grass and hay have livestock producers looking for alternative forage options. Gene Schmitz, University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist, says you may want to consider ammoniated wheat straw.

Adding anhydrous ammonia to wheat straw improves nutritional value and makes it a viable forage option during drought. So, whether you are trying it for the first time or need a refresher, Schmitz breaks down the process for round bales:

Harvest, then treat. For the process to be successful, Schmitz says straw needs to be baled and treated soon after grain harvest.

Weigh bales. Farmers need to know an average bale weight as it is used to calculate the amount of anhydrous ammonia required for treatment.

Stack tight. Two bottom rows of 13 bales and one top row of 12 bales works well — 38 per stack. Place it in an area with good airflow. Gravel keeps moisture from wicking up from the ground.

Cover bales. Schmitz suggests using either 6 or 8 mil black or clear UV-resistant plastic sheets to cover the stack. “A 40-foot-by-100-foot sheet of plastic will completely cover 38 round bales of straw,” he says.

Seal sides. Seal the sides of the plastic against the ground with dirt, waste lime or other heavy material. “Enough fill should be placed on the plastic to keep it from being pulled loose by winds and ballooning when the ammonia gas fills the covered stack,” Schmitz notes.

Calculate NH3 needs. Anhydrous ammonia (NH3) is applied at a rate of 60 pounds per ton of wheat straw. Calculating the weight of 38 straw bales under cover, you can purchase the right amount of anhydrous ammonia.

Apply anhydrous. This is a slow process. Insert a 1-inch pipe into the center of the stack under the plastic and attach it to a steel fence post to keep it in place. Then apply the ammonia slowly — roughly three to five hours — to the center of the stack.

Wait to feed. Schmitz says farmers should keep the wheat straw pile covered until two to three weeks before feeding. Then open the ends of the stack, allowing it to air out, but don’t keep it open. “The pile must remain covered to maintain forage quality of the treated straw,” he adds. Consider removing several bales from the pile a few days before feeding for extra time to air out.

A warning

Schmitz says toxicity can occur in animals when some forages are ammoniated, so only treat low-quality forages such as wheat straw or fescue stubble following seed harvest.

He adds that if toxicity issues occur, avoid working the cattle and remove ammoniated hay from the diet for several days. “A mixture of 50% ammoniated hay and 50% untreated hay should eliminate any problems.”

SEALED UP: Wheat straw should be sealed up under a tarp before injecting with anhydrous ammonia.

Still, Schmitz says farmers should work with a nutritional consultant to develop feeding programs that include ammoniated wheat straw. If you have questions regarding the process or feeding, call Schmitz at 660-827-0591 or email [email protected].

Practice safety around NH3

Anhydrous ammonia poses risks for farmers.

Because NH3 contains little or no water it seeks out moisture, be it from soil or your eyes, throat, lungs or skin. So, safety when working with anhydrous ammonia is of the utmost concern.

Schmitz offers seven safety rules for working with anhydrous ammonia:

  1. Wear goggles, rubber gloves and protective clothing.

  2. Work upwind when releasing ammonia.

  3. Have fresh water available to wash off any anhydrous ammonia that comes in contact with the skin.

  4. Check all valves, hoses and tanks for leaks.

  5. Check the plastic cover for leaks and patch with duct tape.

  6. Do not smoke near anhydrous ammonia.

  7. Keep children away from treatment area.

About the Author(s)

Mindy Ward

Mindy Ward

Editor, Missouri Ruralist

Mindy resides on a small farm just outside of Holstein, Mo, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism, she worked briefly at a public relations firm in Kansas City. Her husband’s career led the couple north to Minnesota.

There, she reported on large-scale production of corn, soybeans, sugar beets, and dairy, as well as, biofuels for The Land. After 10 years, the couple returned to Missouri and she began covering agriculture in the Show-Me State.

“In all my 15 years of writing about agriculture, I have found some of the most progressive thinkers are farmers,” she says. “They are constantly searching for ways to do more with less, improve their land and leave their legacy to the next generation.”

Mindy and her husband, Stacy, together with their daughters, Elisa and Cassidy, operate Showtime Farms in southern Warren County. The family spends a great deal of time caring for and showing Dorset, Oxford and crossbred sheep.

See more from Mindy Ward
