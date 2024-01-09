Sponsored By
New app brings livestock feed to your fingertips

MU Extension has developed a tool to source feed products for farmers, ranchers and suppliers across the Midwest.

Mindy Ward

January 9, 2024

2 Min Read
A young female farmer looking at a smartphone screen
CLICK HERE: MU Extension created a new platform that provides livestock feed buyers or sellers a chance to do business online, either with a smartphone, tablet or computer. It is simple to use and free. yourstockbank/Getty Images

Prolonged drought and transportation problems make finding quality feed ingredients difficult for livestock producers, but a new tool from University of Missouri Extension can help those looking to buy or sell hay or other feed products.

Feedstuff Finder is a one-of-a-kind tool that easily connects those in the industry with local co-products and forages, says Wesley Tucker, MU Extension agriculture business specialist.

“This winter, many Missouri cattle producers are going to be searching for feed,” he says in a news release. “A lot of hay and other feed ingredients are going to be hauled into and around Missouri. Feedstuff Finder can make the job of keeping livestock fed easier.”

How it works

The website is simple to navigate either from a computer, smartphone or tablet. Farmers can “find” or “list” a feedstuff with a simple click of a button on the homepage.

To list a product, sellers must first register for a free account. For buyers, click on the “Find Feedstuff” button and start searching — it is free as well.

The Feedstuff Finder platform also offers three broad searchable categories to click on:

  • hay, baleage and silage

  • co-products and feed

  • all feedstuffs

While this tool lists buyers and sellers in about 17 states, its primary focus is on the Midwest.

Narrowing the feed field

For computer users, each link — whether find, list or category — takes you to an interactive map.

If using Feedstuff Finder on a smartphone or tablet, it directs you to a scrollable product listing. However, there is a “Show map” green button on the bottom of the screen that takes you directly to the map, where you can zoom in or out for more options.

Simply click on any marked map location for more information.

The sort-and-filter feature allows you to reduce the field further by feedstuff type and price per unit. Once you find the right feedstuff, click on the details link for more information.

There, based on the seller, you will find product packaging information, total quantity, product location, notes about the product, and in some instances, a photo. On that same page is a delivery cost estimator to help determine the total cost of that particular product.

Buyers will contact sellers directly through the seller contact information found at the bottom of the listing.

“Feedstuff Finder has been developed to make farmers’ lives simpler,” MU Extension agricultural economist Ryan Milhollin says. “The platform helps producers and consumers of feedstuffs geographically find each other, cut transportation costs and manage tight winter feed supplies when feed costs and availability can be volatile.”

Tucker says Feedstuff Finder is the new “go-to platform” for suppliers and livestock producers in Missouri.

Visit feedstufffinder.org to view feedstuff product listings not only this winter, but also year-round.

