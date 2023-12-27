In a recent Farm Futures survey, nearly half of respondents said they would pay up to $60,000 toward the purchase of a new pickup truck. About 10% are willing to open the purse strings and spend as much as $100,000.

Over 800 respondents responded to the survey in August 2023.

By far the most desirable trait farmers look for in a pickup is four-wheel-drive. Falling further down the list of desired traits were a) reputation for toughness and dependability, b) truck size, such as mid-size, or half-ton; c) towing package; d) engine size; e) and fuel economy. Dead last was third party safety and quality rankings, such as Kelley Blue Book.

Three of every four truck purchasers said they would only buy a domestically-built vehicle. About 18% of Farm Futures readers expected to purchase a new truck in the next 12 months.

According to Good Car Bad Car, an automotive sales database, Ford F-series is currently the most popular pickup truck in the U.S. followed by Chevrolet Silverado, Ram Pickup, GMC Sierra, Toyota Tacoma, Toyota Tundra, Ford Maverick, and Chevrolet Colorado.

Based on the 2022 Farm Progress readership survey, which offers a broader sampling of equipment ownership, 93% of respondents own or lease at least one pickup and they average 2.3 pickups leased/owned. Comparatively, 68% of respondents own or lease at least one automobile and average 1.7 vehicles.

Nearly a quarter of all farmers in the Farm Progress readership survey intend to purchase a pickup truck in the next three years.