Survey: Majority of farmers will spend up to $60K on new truckSurvey: Majority of farmers will spend up to $60K on new truck

Four-wheel-drive is by far the most desired trait farmers want in a new pickup.

Mike Wilson

December 27, 2023

In a recent Farm Futures survey, nearly half of respondents said they would pay up to $60,000 toward the purchase of a new pickup truck. About 10% are willing to open the purse strings and spend as much as $100,000.

Over 800 respondents responded to the survey in August 2023.

By far the most desirable trait farmers look for in a pickup is four-wheel-drive. Falling further down the list of desired traits were a) reputation for toughness and dependability, b) truck size, such as mid-size, or half-ton; c) towing package; d) engine size; e) and fuel economy. Dead last was third party safety and quality rankings, such as Kelley Blue Book.

Three of every four truck purchasers said they would only buy a domestically-built vehicle. About 18% of Farm Futures readers expected to purchase a new truck in the next 12 months.

According to Good Car Bad Car, an automotive sales database, Ford F-series is currently the most popular pickup truck in the U.S. followed by Chevrolet Silverado, Ram Pickup, GMC Sierra, Toyota Tacoma, Toyota Tundra, Ford Maverick, and Chevrolet Colorado.

Based on the 2022 Farm Progress readership survey, which offers a broader sampling of equipment ownership, 93% of respondents own or lease at least one pickup and they average 2.3 pickups leased/owned. Comparatively, 68% of respondents own or lease at least one automobile and average 1.7 vehicles.

Nearly a quarter of all farmers in the Farm Progress readership survey intend to purchase a pickup truck in the next three years.

Mike Wilson

Mike Wilson

Senior Executive Editor, Farm Progress

Mike Wilson is the senior executive editor for Farm Progress. He grew up on a grain and livestock farm in Ogle County, Ill., and earned a bachelor's degree in agricultural journalism from the University of Illinois. He was twice named Writer of the Year by the American Agricultural Editors’ Association and is a past president of the organization. He is also past president of the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists, a global association of communicators specializing in agriculture. He has covered agriculture in 35 countries.

