The event is for current or future spray drone pilots.

March 15, 2024

A drone flying over and spraying a field
SPRAY DRONE: Spray Drone Spring Fly-in on April 10 is an all-day workshop for current or future spray drone pilots. This photo is from research Mike Reinke did last summer. The whiteboard on the ground is the swath collector used to evaluate spray quality. The drone is a DJI Agras T30 owned by On Point Applications Group. Mike Reinke, MSU Extension

by Mike Reinke

A new event for 2024, the Spray Drone Spring Fly-in on April 10 is an all-day workshop for current or future spray drone pilots.

This event will start with a morning of education on several aspects of applications for agriculture and related industries. The afternoon will be an opportunity to see spray drone swath testing in progress and possibly test your own. 

The morning educational presentations will include Mark Ledebuhr, owner of Application Insight LLC, discussing the fundamentals that go into chemical applications. Mike Reinke from Michigan State University Extension will provide updates on his spray drone research. Tom Smith from Michigan State University Extension will walk through the aerial application specifics of pesticide labeling and more.

The afternoon will consist of a demonstration of the current practices around testing and verification of application swaths, followed by opportunities for certified drone pilots to bring their own spray drones to test their own swath settings using new collection technologies. 

The Michigan Spray Drone Spring Fly-in will be held at the Michigan State University Clarksville Research Center, 9302 Portland Road, Clarksville, on April 10 (rain date of April 17). Doors open at 8 a.m., with presentations starting at 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided.

The cost to attend is $50 per person. Seating is limited, so registration is required. A registration link will be provided soon.

Anyone wishing to test their own drone settings will be required to bring proof of certifications (Part 107 license and 44807 exemption, if over 55 pounds). Michigan restricted-use pesticide credits have been applied for and will include aerial credits. If you have any questions, reach out to Mike Reinke at [email protected] or 573-239-0808.

Reinke writes for Michigan State University Extension.

Read more about:

Drones
You May Also Like

