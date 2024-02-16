It can be easy to miss neat products that make farm life easier, but now is a great time to catch up on those “not new but neat” items to see what may work best in your operation. Keep reading to see what products from the Fort Wayne Farm Show in Fort Wayne, Ind., could come in handy.

Thunder Creek Fuel Trailers. Thunder Creek has a variety of neat, but also new, fuel trailers that are fully customizable to fit every customer’s needs. The EV500 is a base model with a 500-gallon diesel tank and 50-gallon DEF system.

The FST models are customizable to include anything your operation may need, from fuel to grease to air compressors. What’s new about the FST models is the ability to create a custom trailer to cater to any service needs, which can even be added on later.

The base price for the EV500 is $8,700 and for the FST500 is $20,000. Visit thundercreek.com for more details, and reach out with questions to 765-325-5580 or [email protected].

Mobile Chicken Coops. Noble Welding purchased Dalam Welding a couple of years ago and decided to continue building the mobile chicken coops started by Dalam. These coops allow the producer to move their flock without tearing up just one section of their yard.

Made of aluminum, the units won’t see any rot or rust. The canvas tops are designed to last five to seven years before being replaced, making for easy maintenance. There are layer and broiler models designed to meet producers’ needs. The broiler coops include built-in watering systems, which can also be added to the layer coops.

A 4-by-6-foot layer coop starts at $1,280, and a variety of other sizes and options are available. Direct questions to 574-642-5010.

Waste Oil Furnaces. Gingerich Clean Burn furnaces can be an outlet for waste oil sitting around on the farm. The CB-2500 model, one of the larger models, requires about 1,500 gallons of oil to heat for a season. Any petroleum products will work for these environmentally friendly and U.S. EPA-approved furnaces.

Visit gingerichcleanburn.com for more information. Reach out to [email protected] or call 800-589-3481 with questions.

Aqua Blast High Pressure Cleaning Systems. Now is the time to invest in a pressure cleaning system before planting season hits. Aqua Blast offers a wide variety of systems and creates custom units to fit the farm’s needs. Their specialty is trailer and skid-mounted units.

Diesel, gasoline and electric-powered unit options allow customers to select what’s right for their situation. Head to aquablast.com to learn more, and reach out to 260-728-4433 or [email protected] with questions.