FarmerCore initiative is intended to move parts, repair and sales services from brick-and-mortar stores directly to the farm.

Andy Castillo

February 13, 2024

AgRevolution’s mobile service truck
ON-FARM SERVICE: AgRevolution’s mobile service trucks are equipped with tools to repair equipment in the field. By expanding the AgRevolution model to a global scale, Agco’s latest initiative aims to bring more mobile vehicles to farms around the globe. Agco

Intended to keep producers in the field for longer, Agco is launching an initiative that will bring repair technicians, parts and equipment sales closer to the farm, and make services available through big-box stores.

“FarmerCore is Agco’s customer-facing strategic strategy,” says John Rahiya, director of customer-connected distribution at Agco. The initiative will increase the number of mobile repair service trucks, diagnostics trucks and lube trucks available to make in-person service calls, and will make it easier for farmers to purchase parts and products both digitally and in-person — without leaving the farm.

Rahiya says Agco is the first ag company to launch an “at scale” mobile parts and repair service globally. Notably, the FarmerCore model has been tested at the regional level through AgRevolution, an Agco-owned, full-line agricultural equipment dealer serving farmers in Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana.

The Georgia-based machinery manufacturer currently distributes most of its products through more than 3,000 independent dealers and distributors around the world. FarmerCore is intended to fundamentally change the way farmers do business with Agco, according to Rahiya.

“Eighty-five percent of service work can be done on the farm,” he says. “These trucks have as much of the shop capability as possible.”

Along with mobile service, the initiative is also focused on increasing the density of small brick-and-mortar parts stores in areas that are currently underserved.

“Whether they’re doing general maintenance on a combine before or after the season, or a planter getting ready for the season, you have all the tools, all the lubricants to get the job done,” Rahiya says. “The relationship will be mostly through the dealers, but what this looks like in practice is smart network coverage. This is about our dealers building more footprints, more locations in their area of coverage.”

Online, new digital services will give farmers 24/7 access to sales and support, including online parts purchasing, dealer digital storefronts and an online configurator, according to a statement about the FarmerCore initiative. For more information, visit agco.com.

Andy Castillo started his career in journalism about a decade ago as a television news cameraperson and producer before transitioning to a regional newspaper covering western Massachusetts, where he wrote about local farming.

Between military deployments with the Air Force and the news, he earned an MFA in creative nonfiction writing from Bay Path University, building on the English degree he earned from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He's a multifaceted journalist with a diverse skill set, having previously worked as an EMT and firefighter, a nightclub photographer, caricaturist, features editor at the Greenfield Recorder and a writer for GoNomad Travel. 

Castillo splits his time between the open road and western Massachusetts with his wife, Brianna, a travel nurse who specializes in pediatric oncology, and their rescue pup, Rio. When not attending farm shows, Castillo enjoys playing music, snowboarding, writing, cooking and restoring their 1920 craftsman bungalow.

