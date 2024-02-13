Intended to keep producers in the field for longer, Agco is launching an initiative that will bring repair technicians, parts and equipment sales closer to the farm, and make services available through big-box stores.

“FarmerCore is Agco’s customer-facing strategic strategy,” says John Rahiya, director of customer-connected distribution at Agco. The initiative will increase the number of mobile repair service trucks, diagnostics trucks and lube trucks available to make in-person service calls, and will make it easier for farmers to purchase parts and products both digitally and in-person — without leaving the farm.

Rahiya says Agco is the first ag company to launch an “at scale” mobile parts and repair service globally. Notably, the FarmerCore model has been tested at the regional level through AgRevolution, an Agco-owned, full-line agricultural equipment dealer serving farmers in Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana.

The Georgia-based machinery manufacturer currently distributes most of its products through more than 3,000 independent dealers and distributors around the world. FarmerCore is intended to fundamentally change the way farmers do business with Agco, according to Rahiya.

“Eighty-five percent of service work can be done on the farm,” he says. “These trucks have as much of the shop capability as possible.”

Along with mobile service, the initiative is also focused on increasing the density of small brick-and-mortar parts stores in areas that are currently underserved.

“Whether they’re doing general maintenance on a combine before or after the season, or a planter getting ready for the season, you have all the tools, all the lubricants to get the job done,” Rahiya says. “The relationship will be mostly through the dealers, but what this looks like in practice is smart network coverage. This is about our dealers building more footprints, more locations in their area of coverage.”

Online, new digital services will give farmers 24/7 access to sales and support, including online parts purchasing, dealer digital storefronts and an online configurator, according to a statement about the FarmerCore initiative. For more information, visit agco.com.