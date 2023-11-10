Haymaking has come a long way from early small square balers with gas engines. The earliest balers required two people to ride on the back, both with tasks to do.

It was a step forward when balers came out only requiring one person to sit behind the knotters, participating in the tying process.

The equipment in this lineup of new products for making hay is light years removed from those early days of haymaking. But some of them may seem like a quantum leap forward in efficiency and technology compared to equipment previously on the market, just like in the early days.

Check out the entire rundown of new haymaking products that Farm Progress editors found at fall farm shows. Use the information provided to learn more about products that peak your interest. Here is a look at a few items in the lineup:

Norden Bale Squeeze. If you use a system that groups bales together, the Norden Bale Squeeze will be worth a look. Couple it with a telehandler and use it to pick up tied bundles of small square bales. Three sizes of this machine are available, based upon what size of bundles you will be picking up and moving.

High-tech big round balers. Bring harvest data and documentation about the hay you are baling and the bales you are making right into the cab with the new big round balers from John Deere. This marks a major introduction in improved baling equipment from John Deere. There are eight new balers in various sizes and styles offered in this new lineup. LEDs under the rear hood and a preservative system option that includes nozzles using Exact Apply technology developed for John Deere crop sprayers are included as part of this new hay baler rollout.

Norden Wheel Rake. Maximize the amount of hay crop gathered into the windrow while minimizing the dirt and ash that come with it with the new wheel rake from Norden. It’s available in eight- or 12-wheel models, with an optional kicker wheel to turn the center of the windrow.