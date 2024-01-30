Sponsored By
High-tech tools in SyracuseHigh-tech tools in Syracuse

Check out the newest high-tech products that will be on display at New York Farm Show.

January 30, 2024

A drone flying over farmland

Agriculture is a high-tech business. Technology can help your farm in many ways, whether it’s by helping you better apply fertilizer and nutrients when your plants need it most, or by giving you a better way of tracking your dairy cows’ reproduction data.

In the market for a drone? Check out the DJI AGRAS T40 from Accurate Ag Drones. It can spray or spread 30 to 35 acres per hour autonomously and is well-suited for fungicide, insecticide and herbicide applications.

And if you need a new tool to help you around those end rows, check out Ag Leader’s TurnPath. It generates an automatic guidance line at the end of each pass for repeatable end-row turns.

Check out more high-tech products that will be featured at this year’s New York Farm Show. Come out to the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse on Feb. 22-24. For more information and for tickets, visit newyorkfarmshow.com.

Editor, American Agriculturist

Chris Torres, editor of American Agriculturist, previously worked at Lancaster Farming, where he started in 2006 as a staff writer and later became regional editor. Torres is a seven-time winner of the Keystone Press Awards, handed out by the Pennsylvania Press Association, and he is a Pennsylvania State University graduate.

Torres says he wants American Agriculturist to be farmers' "go-to product, continuing the legacy and high standard (former American Agriculturist editor) John Vogel has set." Torres succeeds Vogel, who retired after 47 years with Farm Progress and its related publications.

"The news business is a challenging job," Torres says. "It makes you think outside your small box, and you have to formulate what the reader wants to see from the overall product. It's rewarding to see a nice product in the end."

Torres' family is based in Lebanon County, Pa. His wife grew up on a small farm in Berks County, Pa., where they raised corn, soybeans, feeder cattle and more. Torres and his wife are parents to three young boys.

