January 30, 2024
Agriculture is a high-tech business. Technology can help your farm in many ways, whether it’s by helping you better apply fertilizer and nutrients when your plants need it most, or by giving you a better way of tracking your dairy cows’ reproduction data.
In the market for a drone? Check out the DJI AGRAS T40 from Accurate Ag Drones. It can spray or spread 30 to 35 acres per hour autonomously and is well-suited for fungicide, insecticide and herbicide applications.
And if you need a new tool to help you around those end rows, check out Ag Leader’s TurnPath. It generates an automatic guidance line at the end of each pass for repeatable end-row turns.
Check out more high-tech products that will be featured at this year’s New York Farm Show. Come out to the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse on Feb. 22-24. For more information and for tickets, visit newyorkfarmshow.com.
