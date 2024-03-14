Sponsored By
WPS Farm Show set for March 26-28 in Oshkosh, Wis.

Nearly 400 exhibitors are expected at this year’s show.

March 14, 2024

1 Min Read
close-up of a milker head
LATEST TECHNOLOGY: Some of the products featured at the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show will include ventilation, lighting and watering systems; computerized and internet ag applications; milking equipment; seed, feed and fertilizer; livestock products; and field machinery and parts. FARM PROGRESS

A springtime tradition is ready to return. Wisconsin Public Service will welcome thousands of farmers, exhibitors and visitors to its 62nd WPS Farm Show, March 26-28 on the Experimental Aircraft Association grounds in Oshkosh, Wis.

The WPS Farm Show provides farmers with an annual, up-close look at the latest innovations and products that can help them improve their farms’ efficiency.

About 20,000 people from the Upper Midwest are expected to attend the three-day event. This year’s show will feature nearly 400 exhibitors from across the U.S. and Canada, displaying large farm machinery, precision planting technology, robotic milking systems and hundreds of additional products.

60-plus year tradition

WPS has hosted the WPS Farm Show for more than 60 years to support farmers throughout its service area. The springtime showcase connects farmers — from small family farms to large dairy operations — with exhibitors whose products can help farms of all sizes grow. It also allows WPS employees to meet with farmers and talk about using energy safely and efficiently on their farms.

Visitors to this year’s show also can check out:

  • on-site WPS ag consultants who can answer energy management questions

  • a three-day silent auction benefiting the Wisconsin FFA Foundation

  • kids tractor pull

  • free health screenings from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh nursing students and ThedaCare Rural Health Initiative

  • a centrally located food tent offering a wide selection of food and beverages

The WPS Farm Show takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26 and 27, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 28. Admission is free. There is a $5 charge to park on the EAA grounds.

Source: Wisconsin Public Service

