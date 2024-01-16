Digital and social media have evolved significantly since its inception more than 20 years ago. Children born in the year 2000 have known nothing different than a digital environment; they’re technology natives. Not everyone attending the Mid-South Farm & Gin Show fits this demographic, although it’s likely they have at least some experience with digital and/or social media.

Social media and other digital platforms have played a key role in the success of the Mid-South Farm & Gin Show. The MSFGS mobile app was introduced, allowing attendees to find specific exhibitors, view the schedule of events, and more. The COVID pandemic accelerated use of other social platforms – facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn – for communicating key happenings at the Show. Also, during COVID the MSFGS launched a virtual component, which continues today.

“The digital transformation occurring impacts every segment agriculture, including farm shows like ours,” according to Timothy L. Price, MSFGS manager. “The virtual component of the show, offers attendees and those who couldn’t attend in person the opportunity to watch Ag Outlook sessions, view exhibitor videos, and learn from educational workshops. We expect the use of these platforms will increase as the digital landscape evolves.”

The MSFGS is scheduled for March 1-2, 2024 at the Renasant Convention Center, Memphis, Tenn. The show is co-sponsored by Southern Cotton Ginners Association and Foundation and Delta Farm Press.

More on the digital front, according to Price, is the ease of registering online for the show. “Visit the website – www.farmandginshow.com – and click on “attendee registration,” Price says. “Individuals who complete the online registration process by Feb. 16 will be entered into a drawing for $1,000 in cash,” he says.

Ag Outlook sessions on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2, feature outlooks on global cotton and world grain production and marketing. AgLaunch returns to the MSFGS and welcomes innovators, inventors, and developers who will present their technology or ideas in search of financial and professional support. “There is also a special rice marketing seminar, an international trade forum is in development, and other educational opportunities,” Price said, adding that education is one of the pillars the show was founded on.

Price said many people attending the MSFGS look forward to not only the educational sessions but catching up with long-time friends and making new ones. “I have many people tell me they attend this show, in part, to see people they only see at this event.

“Then there is the cash prize drawings and the Labrador puppy give-away. About 500 of my closest friends gather around the Labrador exhibit, hoping their name will be called and they’ll take home a purebred Lab. It’s a very exciting time of the show.”Show hours are Friday, March 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, March 2, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. More information is available at www.farmandginshowcom and on the Farm & Gin Show Facebook, Instagram, X, or LinkedIn sites.