Who remembers when the first social media site was launched? Was it MySpace? Or Facebook? The first site was Six Degrees in 1997. Friendster and MySpace followed in 2002, the same year LinkedIn launched. Facebook launched in 2004, YouTube in 2005, Twitter (now “X”) in 2006, Instagram in 2010, and Snapchat in 2011. Tik Tok launched in 2017 and Clubhouse in 2020. Today, there are nearly 5 billion people worldwide on social media.

It has taken some time for many in the agriculture industry to adopt the social media mindset. Sharing personal information online was considered risky. Farmers are generally hesitant to share information about their farm operations, and certainly don’t want to share the data they’re collecting through their ag tech programs. Concerns remain about sharing data, even with trusted ag suppliers and service providers.

But overall sharing, that mentality has changed. Farmers have websites that showcase their farm operations, and many have a large presence on social channels. Social media has even offered additional opportunities for profitable businesses. During the COVID pandemic, many farmers took advantage of social media accounts to connect directly with consumers, creating a new opportunity for farm-to-consumer sales.

Ag organizations and events, like the Mid-South Farm & Gin Show, have expanded the use of social media as part of their overall promotion and marketing plans. “Increasingly, show attendees are following the show on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X, and engaging with the show and other attendees through these and other social channels,” says Tim Price, show manager.

Moblie app

In addition to using social media to communicate key information about the Mid-South Farm & Gin Show, the show provides information via a mobile app.

“The first app that launched was basic and has improved each year since first introduced,” Price says. “The mobile app is very interactive, allowing attendees to create personal maps of the show experience, as well as find specific exhibitors, and receive alerts. Each year the app has been improved.”

The mobile app includes a schedule of events, speaker biographies, exhibitor maps, and more. The app will be available from iTunes and Google Play by the end of January 2024.

“We encourage attendees to download the mobile app, and follow the show on social media,” Price says. “Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn are all social channels we’re using to communicate about the show. We would love for attendees to engage with us on these channels or on the mobile app.”

The social media landscape continues to evolve, with new platforms regularly emerging. “We don’t know what platform will be next, but we’re continuing to monitor the channels and opportunities for the future,” Price says.

The Mid-South Farm & Gin Show is co-sponsored by Southern Cotton Ginners Association & Foundation and Delta Farm Press. The Mid-South Farm & Gin Show hours are Friday, March 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 2, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additional details are available at the website – farmandginshow.com – or on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.