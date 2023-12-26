The 72nd Annual Mid-South Farm & Gin Show is scheduled for March 1 and 2 at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis. And there are many reasons why people should plan to attend, according to Timothy L. Price, show manager.

“Every year thousands of people walk through the doors at the Renasant Convention Center to see the latest in agriculture equipment and machinery and hear about new products and services for any type of Mid-South operation,” he said.

Top five

Following are the top five reasons attendees say they make the Farm & Gin Show a must-attend event:

Exhibitors from leading agriculture companies with customers across the mid-South and beyond. Three hundred exhibitors will be part of the 2024 show, Price said “There are many new companies that will be in the show for the first time. There are also exhibitors who return every year. It’s going to be a full show.” Educational seminars. Price noted specifically a rice marketing seminar and the international trade forum that is in development will provide relevant information to attendees at a time when many are planning for the coming production year. Ag Outlooks on cotton and other Midsouth crops. Joe Nicosia headlines the Friday, March 1, Ag Outlook, and will cover all things cotton. “Many farmers come just to hear Joe’s perspective on the global cotton industry, including potential production and exports,” Price said. “Just as many farmers attend the Saturday, March 2 Ag Outlook to hear Richard Brock and his unique take on grain markets and the economy. He will also likely talk about the political environment and its impact. We are excited to have them both return to the Farm & Gin Show again this year.” AgLaunch presentations. Price said AgLaunch has been at the show for a number of years, attracting entrepreneurs and innovators who want to present to the AgLaunch team in an effort to attract financial support for their product, Price said. “The presentations are similar to the cable show Shark Tank. Innovators present their product or service to the group. I encourage people to attend one of the sessions and see what’s on the horizon in terms of new products or technology.” Networking and celebrating. “The Farm & Gin Show is truly a celebration of Midsouth agriculture, with people attending the show from across the nation, and many foreign countries. We have been told the Farm & Gin Show is a place where they can see people they only see at this show. There’s something for every farm operation, every attendee at the show. Kids (even big kids) can climb on a tractor, combine, or module builder, or join friends at the daily Labrador give-away. There are some families that meet up at the Labrador exhibit every year in hopes of taking home one of the purebred dogs. It’s a very popular event, and part of the celebration at the Farm & Gin Show.”

In next week’s article, we will take a deeper look at the AgLaunch event, including some of the types of products have been successful at getting the attention of the AgLaunch team.

In the meantime, people are encouraged to pre-register to attend the show by going to www.farmandginshow.com and click on attendee registration to complete the registration process. Show hours are Friday, March 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, March 2, 9 a.m to 4:30 p.m.