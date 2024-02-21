February 21, 2024
4-H youths working at New York Farm Show have a great hitch pin deal you.
Once again, they’re offering Tisco 6-by-¾-inch hitch pins at $5 each, or five for $20, as a county 4-H fundraiser.
Look for those smiling 4-H faces and their hitch pins at the main entrance of the Center of Progress, Dairy, Horticulture and Expo buildings until all the pins are sold.
Read more about:4 H
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Current Conditions for
Boone, IA
51°FOvercast
Day 58º
Night 41º
Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.
Take advantage of expanded eligibility for carbon programFeb 21, 2024|4 Min Read
3 steps to best arena footingFeb 21, 2024|3 Min Read
Census reflects Illinois ag strengths, changesFeb 21, 2024|2 Min Read
Grains slump on growing stocksFeb 21, 2024|5 Min Read
Farm Progress America, February 21, 2024Feb 21, 2024
Are better days ahead for U.S. almond industry?Feb 21, 2024|3 Min Read
Modest growth projected for Colo. economyFeb 21, 2024|2 Min Read