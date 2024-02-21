Sponsored By
A great hitch pin deal will be waiting for you at New York Farm Show.

Chris Torres

February 21, 2024

A young man holds up a hitch pin as he smiles
HITCH PIN DEAL: 4-H students are raising money for their chapters by selling hitch pins at this year’s New York Farm Show. Chris Torres

4-H youths working at New York Farm Show have a great hitch pin deal you.

Once again, they’re offering Tisco 6-by-¾-inch hitch pins at $5 each, or five for $20, as a county 4-H fundraiser.

Look for those smiling 4-H faces and their hitch pins at the main entrance of the Center of Progress, Dairy, Horticulture and Expo buildings until all the pins are sold.

Chris Torres

Chris Torres

Editor, American Agriculturist

Chris Torres, editor of American Agriculturist, previously worked at Lancaster Farming, where he started in 2006 as a staff writer and later became regional editor. Torres is a seven-time winner of the Keystone Press Awards, handed out by the Pennsylvania Press Association, and he is a Pennsylvania State University graduate.

Torres says he wants American Agriculturist to be farmers' "go-to product, continuing the legacy and high standard (former American Agriculturist editor) John Vogel has set." Torres succeeds Vogel, who retired after 47 years with Farm Progress and its related publications.

"The news business is a challenging job," Torres says. "It makes you think outside your small box, and you have to formulate what the reader wants to see from the overall product. It's rewarding to see a nice product in the end."

Torres' family is based in Lebanon County, Pa. His wife grew up on a small farm in Berks County, Pa., where they raised corn, soybeans, feeder cattle and more. Torres and his wife are parents to three young boys.

