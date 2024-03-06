Show sights from Commodity Classic

March 6, 2024
Each year, farmers and agriculturalists from the U.S. and beyond travel to the Commodity Classic. The 2024 event in Houston from Feb. 28 to March 2 carried the theme “New frontiers in agriculture,” and offered educational seminars, networking opportunities, and the latest technology and equipment.
This trade show and convention provides a venue for association meetings and networking opportunities for national commodity organizations and equipment manufacturers, including:
American Soybean Association
National Corn Growers Association
National Association of Wheat Growers
National Sorghum Producers
Association of Equipment Manufacturers
Also, many growers who had won yield contests attended award banquets and sessions to share what products worked best for their farms.
The Farm Progress editorial team offers this slideshow of the sights from Commodity Classic, and they will be traveling to the show again next year, which will be in Denver.
