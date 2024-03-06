Sponsored By
Show sights from Commodity Classic

Slideshow: Farmers traveled to Houston to hear the latest ag information from commodity groups, as well as see new technology and equipment.

Sarah McNaughton

March 6, 2024

The 2024 Commodity Classic sign at entrance

Each year, farmers and agriculturalists from the U.S. and beyond travel to the Commodity Classic. The 2024 event in Houston from Feb. 28 to March 2 carried the theme “New frontiers in agriculture,” and offered educational seminars, networking opportunities, and the latest technology and equipment.

This trade show and convention provides a venue for association meetings and networking opportunities for national commodity organizations and equipment manufacturers, including:

  • American Soybean Association

  • National Corn Growers Association

  • National Association of Wheat Growers

  • National Sorghum Producers

  • Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Also, many growers who had won yield contests attended award banquets and sessions to share what products worked best for their farms.

The Farm Progress editorial team offers this slideshow of the sights from Commodity Classic, and they will be traveling to the show again next year, which will be in Denver.

Sarah McNaughton

Sarah McNaughton

Editor, Dakota Farmer, Farm Progress

Sarah McNaughton of Bismarck, N.D., has been editor of Dakota Farmer since 2021. Before working at Farm Progress, she was an NDSU 4-H Extension agent in Cass County, N.D. Prior to that, she was a farm and ranch reporter at KFGO Radio in Fargo.

McNaughton is a graduate of North Dakota State University, with a bachelor’s degree in ag communications and a master’s in Extension education and youth development.

She is involved in agriculture in both her professional and personal life, as a member of North Dakota Agri-Women, Agriculture Communicators Network Sigma Alpha Professional Agriculture Sorority Alumni and Professional Women in Agri-business. As a life-long 4-H’er, she is a regular volunteer for North Dakota 4-H programs and events.

In her free time, she is an avid backpacker and hiker, and can be found most summer weekends at rodeos around the Midwest.

