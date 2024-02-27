Best of New York Farm Show 2024

Sponsored By
New products galore were featured at this year’s show in Syracuse.

Chris Torres, Andy Castillo

February 27, 2024

A John Deere 8R tractor with a Pottinger front hopper and Terradisc disk harrow

There was no shortage of new products featured at this year’s New York Farm Show in Syracuse.

More than 40 new products were highlighted in the show’s official program, but several others were last-minute additions, including the first North American appearance of the Case IH CL specialty tractor.

It is the newest in Case’s line of specialty tractors and is designed to fill a niche between the company’s N (narrow) series and V (vineyard) series machines. The CL series features a wider cab for customers who want more comfort, and it is slightly taller and wider than the current lineup.

It is being offered in four models, starting with the 90 hp, along with the 100-, 110- and 120-hp CL.

Another innovation on display was the latest evolution of Ag Leader’s RightSpot nozzle-by-nozzle spray technology. Independent control of flow rate and pressure lets operators more easily vary their speed without sacrificing product application.

“This black line is a waterway, or somewhere you don’t want to spray,” says Travis Green, an Ag Leader representative, pointing to a screen displaying the brand’s InCommand interface, which gives operators in-cab visibility of the sprayer’s performance. The system can individually disengage nozzles, which are spaced 15 to 20 inches apart across the boom, to reduce overspray and give the operator more control.

A pulsating flow rate applies an even product application regardless of speed. With older technology, Green says, the sprayer’s pressure and droplet size both go up as ground speed increases. RightSpot nozzles pulsate, opening up for longer to maintain pressure and droplet size.

“Right now, I’m at 8 miles per hour,” he says, adjusting a few dials on the display to increase the theoretical vehicle’s speed. On a wall beside him, a row of RightSpot nozzles adjusted accordingly — maintaining their flow rate. “On a standard sprayer, if I increased to 12 miles per hour, my pressure would go up.”

In the Dairy building, Taylor Weisensel, a representative for RCI, pitched the brand’s new T8088 Ag-Bagger, which features a 104-inch rotor and 12-foot tunnel with no backstop or cables.

It’s “the longest rotor in a side-conveyor machine,” according to Weisensel, and is designed for expanding dairy operations and for quicker unloading and easier bagging. The bagger can fit either 10- or 12-foot bags.

A few booths away, Oxbo had its new 2228 Twin Haymerger on display.

“It has the ability to merge to the center or to the side,” says Ken Krokowski of Oxbo, noting the machine can cover 33 feet maximum — notably smaller than other models from Oxbo — and can traverse uneven ground. “What this machine was designed for is the spring crops in Maryland and Virginia.”

In the Horticulture building, Szymon Kucharski, business development manager at Samasz, walked showgoers through the brand’s new P10-1100T trailed rotary tedder.

“It has 10 baskets, 10 rotors, each rotor is separately driven,” he says, noting it has 10 small and individually driven rotors, 10 baskets, and can cover 36 feet of ground when extended. A tine protection system ensures “there’s no way you’re going to lose the tine in the fodder,” he says. "This particular tedder has a very unique angle of the spreading adjustment system.”

Users can adjust the spreading angle, with five positions on the hitch and another three available positions on the wheels “to fine-tune” the machine’s operation.

“Because of that, you basically have 15 available positions for the tines,” he says. Because the angle of attack of the tines is extreme, “it ensures the grass is flipped.”

Other new products included Accurate Ag Drones’ new 10-gallon drone, the DJI Agras 140; H&S Manufacturing Co.'s new 36-foot TD1236 Top Dog forage box and the PS6138 PowerSpread manure spreader; the Contour King ST from ZML Manufacturing LLC; Orkel USA's new Orkel Dens-X high-capacity compactor; and the G5000 loader from MTE Equipment Solutions, among many others.

Click through the slideshow to check out more of the new products featured at this year’s show in Syracuse. And mark your dates for next year’s New York Farm Show: Feb. 20-22, 2025.

