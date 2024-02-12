Sponsored By
American Agriculturist Logo

If you’re in need of a big machine, the show in Syracuse is the place to be.

Chris Torres

February 13, 2024

12 Slides
T8088 pull type ag-bagger

Yes, it might be cold now, but before you know it, the 2024 growing season will be here.

Make sure you’re ready for spring by attending New York Farm Show. An extensive selection of new big machines — ranging from twin mergers to manure spreaders and bale compactors — will be featured at this year’s show.

The G5000 loader from MTE Equipment Solutions has a turbo-charged Kubota engine, high pulling force, quick acceleration and top speed of 12.4 mph. It is ideal for fertilizer operations.

Need a new merger? Check out Oxbo’s 2228 designed to open the benefits of merging to new markets, including dry hay and small grains. The new PowerMerge technology on the 2228 delivers increased merging speed in heavy crops while building dense, smooth windrows across crop types.

Check out all the new big machines that will be on display this year in Syracuse. This year’s show will be Feb. 22-24 at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. For more information, visit newyorkfarmshow.com.

About the Author(s)

Chris Torres

Chris Torres

Editor, American Agriculturist

Chris Torres, editor of American Agriculturist, previously worked at Lancaster Farming, where he started in 2006 as a staff writer and later became regional editor. Torres is a seven-time winner of the Keystone Press Awards, handed out by the Pennsylvania Press Association, and he is a Pennsylvania State University graduate.

Torres says he wants American Agriculturist to be farmers' "go-to product, continuing the legacy and high standard (former American Agriculturist editor) John Vogel has set." Torres succeeds Vogel, who retired after 47 years with Farm Progress and its related publications.

"The news business is a challenging job," Torres says. "It makes you think outside your small box, and you have to formulate what the reader wants to see from the overall product. It's rewarding to see a nice product in the end."

Torres' family is based in Lebanon County, Pa. His wife grew up on a small farm in Berks County, Pa., where they raised corn, soybeans, feeder cattle and more. Torres and his wife are parents to three young boys.

See more from Chris Torres
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

32°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 44º

Night 30º

4.84 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

FP Next podcast
New York Farm Show
FP Next: Talking New York Farm Show with Chris Torres
FP Next: Talking New York Farm Show with Chris Torres

Feb 13, 2024

Farm Progress America, February 13, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, February 13, 2024
Farm Progress America, February 13, 2024

Feb 13, 2024

Farm Progress America, February 12, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, February 12, 2024
Farm Progress America, February 12, 2024

Feb 12, 2024

Recent Headlines
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.
LEARN MORE