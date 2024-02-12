February 13, 2024
Yes, it might be cold now, but before you know it, the 2024 growing season will be here.
Make sure you’re ready for spring by attending New York Farm Show. An extensive selection of new big machines — ranging from twin mergers to manure spreaders and bale compactors — will be featured at this year’s show.
The G5000 loader from MTE Equipment Solutions has a turbo-charged Kubota engine, high pulling force, quick acceleration and top speed of 12.4 mph. It is ideal for fertilizer operations.
Need a new merger? Check out Oxbo’s 2228 designed to open the benefits of merging to new markets, including dry hay and small grains. The new PowerMerge technology on the 2228 delivers increased merging speed in heavy crops while building dense, smooth windrows across crop types.
Check out all the new big machines that will be on display this year in Syracuse. This year’s show will be Feb. 22-24 at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. For more information, visit newyorkfarmshow.com.
