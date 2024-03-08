‘Expand,’ ‘Survive,’ ‘Retire’

If you ask any farmer what their No. 1 goal is, improved profitability is always near the top of the list.

That was true for many people who participated in this year’s New York Farm Show Farmer Poll, sponsored by American Agriculturist. But there was also a sense of just surviving what has quickly become an uncertain time in farm country.

We asked hundreds of people to describe, in one sentence, their personal or farm goals.

Amy Covey of Hurleyville, N.Y., wrote that her goal was to “keep the doors open, start some glamping spots to bring in more income.”

Many growers can relate to Vicki Townsend’s goal for the year: “Survive the corn price,” she wrote. Townsend writes from Canastota, N.Y.

Eric Bate of Whitney Point, N.Y., wrote that he wants to “finally start my family farm.”

Donald Bramer of Canajoherie, N.Y., isn’t a big fan of solar. His goal is to “preserve my 5 acres from being ruined by surrounding solar ‘farms.’”

Meanwhile, Heaven Barnes of Masonville, N.Y., wants to diversify her farm. “We are researching opening a farm store,” she wrote.

Shawn Hurst of Little Falls, N.Y., wrote that he wants to “beat the system.”

Transitioning the farm to the next generation came up in several answers. Earl Moyer of Canajoharie, N.Y., wrote that he wants to “watch grandchildren take over.”

Same for Will Nerrill of Greene, N.Y., who wants to “transition to the younger generation while growing.”

And Brian Getty of Granville, N.Y., hopes to “complete the transition of our seventh-generation family farm.”

Ashley Youngers of North Java, N.Y., has several goals for this year. “A profitable farm; good, happy employees; and good people and animal health.”

Ken Miller of Richford, N.Y., needs a hand. He wrote that he wants to “try to find someone who isn’t afraid to work and put small square bales away.”

Roberta Wooldridge of Plainfield, Mass., has two goals: “Better pasture management and stop overgrazing.”

Many producers can relate to Geoff Westfall of Brooklyn, Conn. He wants the “ability to farm with smaller government, less interference.”

Meanwhile Wesley Wise of Waterloo, N.Y., wants to “maintain good work-life balance and to be profitable.”

Nathan Johnidas of Medina, N.Y., has lofty goals to “own multiple farms in multiple states.”

Some respondents had just one or two words to describe their goals.

James Lindsay of Binghamton, N.Y., and Shelby Lawton of Endwell, N.Y., wrote they were “moving” in 2024.

Mark Thompson of Scottsville, N.Y., wrote that he wants to “be happy.”

Sarah Hill of New Haven, Vt., wrote that she wants to “communicate effectively” this year.

Steven McDonald of Elbridge, N.Y., wrote that he just wants to “stay alive.”

Rick Craig of Caledon, Ontario, Canada; and Andrew Stack of Marcellus, N.Y., both wrote that they want their farms to “stay afloat” in 2024.

Gordon Fletcher of Walton, N.Y., has a one-word goal: “satisfaction.”

Jordan Bakley of Greene, N.Y., wants to “expand” in 2024.

Doug Barnes of Masonville, N.Y., and Abby Barnes of Sidney, N.Y., had a one-word goal for this year: “family.”

John Wetmore of Honesdale, Pa., wants to “expand.”

James Loomis of Fabius, N.Y.; Mark Schmidt of Sherburne, N.Y.; and David Peck of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., all wrote that they just want to “survive” this year.

And George Hazard of West Winfield, N.Y., has a lofty goal: “to retire.”

