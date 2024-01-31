Members of the Congressional Western Caucus say the increasing foreign ownership of American farmland is endangering U.S. food security.

Caucus chairman Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., is chiding federal officials for not knowing who owns what land and where and having no plan to internally reverse the trend, which he says affects the U.S. supply chain and economy.

“Food security is national security, and we cannot allow foreign adversaries to influence our food supply while we stick our necks in the sand,” Newhouse said. “I will … be working to introduce measures aimed at fixing USDA’s internal reporting and data management to identify to Congress, and the American people, exactly who is investing in the over 40 million acres of U.S. farmland reported to have ties to foreign actors.”

Newhouse is a member of a select committee on the Chinese Communist Party and is on the House Appropriations Committee.

USDA figures show foreign ownership and investment in U.S. farmland, pastures and forests jumped to about 40 million acres in 2021, up 40% from 2016. More than 500,000 acres is held by foreign entities in each of California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Montana, according to the agency.

But an analysis by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found mistakes in the data, including the largest land holding linked to China being counted twice, Bloomberg News reported.

Other challenges include the USDA’s reliance on foreigners self-reporting their activity, according to the wire service. The analysis urged that the USDA share more timely and complete data with the interagency Committee on Foreign Investments in the U.S., Bloomberg notes.

Foreign ownership expanding

The analysis comes as a Chinese billionaire recently became the second biggest foreign owner of U.S. land, owning 198,000 acres in Oregon, according to KOMO-TV in Seattle. The billionaire, Chen Tianqiao, is the founder of an online gaming company, the station reports.

Between 2010 and 2021, foreign-owned federal land increased by 15.8 million acres, the station notes.

The GAO’s report was released Jan. 18, just as U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was hosting a meeting with Tang Renjian, China’s minister of agriculture and rural affairs, to discuss collaborations on market access issues, climate change and food security, his office said.

“I look forward to further exchanges and cooperation as we continue to forge a relationship that expands and improves market access opportunities for U.S. farmers and ranchers in China, an important agricultural export market,” Vilsack said in a statement, which did not mention the GAO report.

The agency has yet to respond to an email Jan. 30 from Farm Press seeking comment.

Almost half of states have restrictions on foreign land ownership, but efforts in Congress to pass federal curbs have so far been unsuccessful.