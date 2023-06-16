Farm Futures logo

USDA invests $320 million to strengthen supply chainsUSDA invests $320 million to strengthen supply chains

Funds will support projects in 19 states.

Joshua Baethge

June 16, 2023

2 Min Read
USDA Building
Getty Images

USDA announced this week it will invest $320 million in loans and grants to strengthen food supply chains in 19 states. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says this will help create new and better markets for agriculture producers and food businesses in rural America.

“The Biden-Harris Administration and USDA are standing up for America’s farmers and ranchers by expanding processing capacity, creating fairer markets, more revenue streams and market opportunities which help bring down food costs for families at the grocery store,” Vilsack says. “We are partnering with entrepreneurs in rural areas to build brighter futures, connect business owners to new markets and create good jobs for generations to come. These investments reflect the goals of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to rebuild our economy from the bottom up and middle out and make our communities more resilient.”

USDA will fund this latest initiative through four programs including the Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program, the Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program, the Business and Industry Land Guarantee Program and the Rural Economic Development Laon and Grant Program. The investments will support projects in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Iowa, Idaho, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

The largest share of funding among the 27 approved projects will go to Origo Cold Madera Phase I in Madera County, Calif. That company will use its $35 million loan to build a 250,000 square foot cold storage facility. Upon completion it will be leased to Almond World, which will lease space to almond growers and processors in California’s Central Valley.

FPG Manufacturing in Mobile, Alabama will use its $27.7 million loan on an expansion project that is expected to create nearly 50 new jobs.

Florence, Kentucky agriculture producer Trellis Loop Florence will use its $25 million loan to purchase equipment for the processing section if its vertically integrated, controlled environment, hydroponics grow-out facility.

In all, USDA will invest more than $303 million in loans and just over $16.5 million in grants through this latest initiative.

About the Author(s)

Joshua Baethge

Joshua Baethge

Policy editor, Farm Progress

Joshua Baethge covers a wide range of government issues affecting agriculture. Before joining Farm Progress, he spent 10 years as a news and feature reporter in Texas. During that time, he covered multiple state and local government entities, while also writing about real estate, nightlife, culture and whatever else was the news of the day.

Baethge earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of North Texas. In his free time, he enjoys going to concerts, discovering new restaurants, finding excuses to be outside and traveling as much as possible. He is based in the Dallas area where he lives with his wife and two kids.

See more from Joshua Baethge
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Midwest Digest, June 16, 2023
Max Armstrong
Midwest Digest, June 16, 2023
Midwest Digest, June 16, 2023

Jun 16, 2023

Farm Progress America, June 16, 2023
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, June 16, 2023
Farm Progress America, June 16, 2023

Jun 16, 2023

Farm Progress America, June 15, 2023
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, June 15, 2023
Farm Progress America, June 15, 2023

Jun 15, 2023

Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE