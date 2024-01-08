Sponsored By
USDA devotes $3 million to risk management training

New funds to assist underserved and small-scale producers.

Joshua Baethge

January 8, 2024

USDA’s Risk Management Agency is allocating $3 million available for farmer and rancher risk management training. The funding will support efforts to educate underserved, small-scale and organic producers on risk management and climate-smart practices.

The Risk Management’ Agency’s mission is to make federal crop insurance available and accessible to as many producers as possible. According to RMA administrator Marcia Bunger, this latest funding is integral to its outreach efforts in communities that historically have not had access to training about risk management options.

“Our Risk Management Education partnerships are part of USDA’s broader efforts to ensure equity and access to programs,” she says. “As a farmer, I know first-hand that agriculture is a risky business. We want to work with growers and livestock producers to provide them training and resources about risk management options and how to apply them to their farming businesses.”  

Over the past three years, RMA has dedicated $13 million to building partnerships with various organizations, including ag-related nonprofits, universities and county cooperative extension offices. Those efforts are intended as giving producers tools and skills to help them better manage long-terms risks and challenges.

This latest RMA funding will support a wide range of training activities. Among them are programs focusing on crop insurance options, record keeping, fiscal management, non-insurance risk management options, natural disaster preparedness and more.

Those interested in applying must submit documents required by the official notice of funding opportunity. Some applicants may be eligible for an RMA assistance service. That service includes help for things like developing draft statement of work performance and objectives as well as assistance completing the application itself. More information may be found online at the RMA website or through RMA regional offices.

RMA will be accepting applications through March 4.

Joshua Baethge

Joshua Baethge

Policy editor, Farm Progress

Joshua Baethge covers a wide range of government issues affecting agriculture. Before joining Farm Progress, he spent 10 years as a news and feature reporter in Texas. During that time, he covered multiple state and local government entities, while also writing about real estate, nightlife, culture and whatever else was the news of the day.

Baethge earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of North Texas. In his free time, he enjoys going to concerts, discovering new restaurants, finding excuses to be outside and traveling as much as possible. He is based in the Dallas area where he lives with his wife and two kids.

