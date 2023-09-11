Sponsored By
Farm Progress

US and India resolve poultry disputeUS and India resolve poultry dispute

India agrees to reduce certain tariffs.

Joshua Baethge

September 11, 2023

2 Min Read
poultry in yard
ToscaWhi/Getty Images Plus

Trade Representative Katherine Tai announce Friday that the U.S. and India have resolved a longstanding World Trade Organization poultry dispute. As part of the agreement, India agreed to reduce tariffs on frozen turkey and frozen duck. India will also reduce tariffs on fresh blueberries and cranberries, frozen blueberries and cranberries, dried blueberries and cranberries and processed blueberries and cranberries.

The announcement coincided with the G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendar Mody met Friday to discuss issues facing the two nations. That followed an August meeting between Tai and India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in which they both expressed a desire to resolve the dispute.

“Resolving this last outstanding WTO dispute represents an important milestone in the U.S.-India trade relationship, while reducing tariffs on certain U.S. products enhances crucial market access for American agricultural producers,” Tai says. “These announcements, combined with Prime Minister Modi’s state visit in June and President Biden’s trip to New Delhi this week, underscores the strength of our bilateral partnership. I look forward to continuing to work with Minister Goyal to deliver inclusive economic opportunities for our people.”

Poultry industry leaders praised the decision. National Turkey Federation president and CEO Joel Brandenberger said the move creates an important new market for turkey producers. He says it will also give Indians more affordable access to a “nutritious, delicious protein.”

USA Poultry & Egg Export Council president CEO Greg Tyler calls the decision a “positive action.” He thanked government officials for their ongoing efforts to increase access for U.S. poultry and egg products in India.

“The lowering of tariffs on turkey meat and for some duck exports is a great success,” Tyler says. “We hope that in the future we are able to gain better access for chicken and to expand access for duck as well, which can help to further address the protein needs of Indian consumers.”

About the Author(s)

Joshua Baethge

Joshua Baethge

Policy editor, Farm Progress

Joshua Baethge covers a wide range of government issues affecting agriculture. Before joining Farm Progress, he spent 10 years as a news and feature reporter in Texas. During that time, he covered multiple state and local government entities, while also writing about real estate, nightlife, culture and whatever else was the news of the day.

Baethge earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of North Texas. In his free time, he enjoys going to concerts, discovering new restaurants, finding excuses to be outside and traveling as much as possible. He is based in the Dallas area where he lives with his wife and two kids.

See more from Joshua Baethge
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

New York, NY

81°F

Cloudy
weather-icon

Day 84º

Night 72º

4.99 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, September 11, 2023
Husker Harvest Days
Farm Progress America, September 11, 2023Farm Progress America, September 11, 2023
Sep 11, 2023
Farm Progress America, September 8, 2023
Technology
Farm Progress America, September 8, 2023Farm Progress America, September 8, 2023
Sep 8, 2023
Farm Progress America, September 7, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, September 7, 2023Farm Progress America, September 7, 2023
Sep 7, 2023
Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE