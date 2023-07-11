Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper tapped Harlan Proveaux, a 29-year law enforcement and emergency management veteran with experience across multiple state and local agencies, to serve as the new Inspector General and Director of the GDA’s Law Enforcement & Emergency Management Division.

The division was disbanded in 2013 by the prior administration. Upon taking office, Harper and Proveaux began the process to have the Department's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council ID reinstated.

"I am proud to announce the Georgia Department of Agriculture has regained our status as a Law Enforcement Agency, restoring a critical function of the department and enabling us to better serve farmers, producers and consumers across the state," said Harper in a June 26 statement.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Georgia Department of Agriculture as Inspector General and Director of the Law Enforcement & Emergency Management Division," said Proveaux in the same June 26 statement. "I've known Commissioner Harper for more than ten years, through his past service as Senate Public Safety Committee Chair, and I look forward to working with the Commissioner and existing GDA staff to rebuild our Law Enforcement Division and strengthen the Department's emergency management operations and response capabilities."

Proveaux was the Deputy Director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency for seven years. Proveaux has served at several other state and local agencies including Georgia Public Safety Training Center, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ware County Magistrate Court, and Ware County Sheriff's Office and holds a master's in Public Safety Administration from Columbus State University, according to the GDA.

GDA officers will assist local, state and federal agencies with a wide range of investigations from animal cruelty to labor and drug trafficking to agro-terrorism, while also working to improve safety and security at the State Farmers Markets.