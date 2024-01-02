January 2, 2024
California’s Department of Food and Agriculture has provided $9 million in grants for 103 projects that will enable the use of energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers to house fresh farm goods.
The Healthy Refrigeration Grant Program is administered by the CDFA’s Office of Farm to Fork. The grants will fund equipment upgrades for corner stores, small businesses and food donation programs in low-income or low-food-access areas, according to CDFA.
Grantees will use the new equipment to stock California-grown fresh produce, nuts, eggs, meat and dairy products, as well as minimally processed and culturally appropriate foods.
“This program is funding refrigeration units across California, from Humboldt County to San Diego,” said CDFA Secretary Karen Ross. “That demonstrates the importance of these grants in increasing food access in underserved communities.”
The program is funded by the Legislature. A list of awarded projects and additional information can be found here.
Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture
