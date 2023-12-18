There’s never a shortage of agriculture news. Here are a few policy stories you may have missed over the past week.

Biofuel advocates applause new guidance for sustainable aviation fuels

Biden administration officials announced Thursday that they planned to update the formula that determines which biofuels can qualify for sustainable aviation fuel tax credits. The administration plans to release a new version of the GREET Model by March 1. In addition to airplane emissions, the model considers other factors like fuel production and transportation when determining the effect biofuels have on the environment.

“Today’s announcement is the next step in making this 36-billion-gallon industry all the more possible,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says. “By powering aviation through low-carbon fuels, farmers can earn extra income, tap into value-added climate-smart agriculture markets, and meet the demand for an aviation industry that seeks to accelerate sustainable production.”

SAF fuel supporters have been lobbying for the GREET model to be adopted. They say simply measuring emissions does not tell the whole story. According to them, the model offers a more accurate evaluation of how biofuels can reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Given that GREET was created by the U.S. government and is widely respected for its ability to measure reductions in greenhouse gas emissions from the farm to the plane, we are encouraged that Treasury will adopt some version of this model,” National Corn Growers Association president Harold Wolle says. “At the end of the day, we are eager to help the aviation sector lower its carbon footprint, and we look forward to working with the involved agencies over the coming months to ensure the final model helps us achieve that goal.”

Stabenow blocks bill allowing whole milk in schools

Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow, D- Mich., blocked quick package of a bill allowing whole milk in school lunches. Sen. Roger Marshall, R- Kan., had called for unanimous consent for the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act that was passed in the House earlier last week. That would have immediately sent the bill to President Joe Biden for his approval.

While saying she supports the dairy industry, Stabenow believes nutrition program policies should be based on dietary science, not lobbying from commodity groups. She encouraged those pushing for whole milk in schools to work with USDA to update its meal standards.

Peterson, Nyman to lead USDEC Board

Alex Peterson and Becky Nyman have been tabbed to serve as president and vice president of the U.S. Dairy Export Council Board.

Peterson is a Missouri dairy farmer who previously worked on Capitol Hill. He’s been active in the dairy checkoff and served on the board of Midwest Dairy.

Nyman works on her family dairy farm in Hilmar, California. She previously worked in research for agribusiness and consumer packaged goods. She also served on the DMI and National Dairy Promotion and Research boards.

“I am delighted and thrilled to have such bright and capable leaders to guide us at this pivotal time,” USDEC President and CEO Krysta Harden says. "As we look to the future, this is the right team to help the U.S. dairy industry continue to grow exports.”

USDA and Agriculture Future of America formalize partnership

USDA and Agriculture Future of America signed a memorandum of understanding, formalizing their partnership to promote common goals. Those objectives include strengthening the U.S. ag industry by preparing more young people for agriculture careers.

As part of the MOU, the two organizations agreed to collaborate on leadership development efforts, and help young leaders find career opportunities.

“This MOU is not just a document; it’s a commitment to bridging the gap between talent and opportunity,” AFA CEO Mark Steward says. “This agreement reinforces our belief that connecting young leaders with USDA initiatives will enrich their careers and contribute to a more resilient and competitive agriculture industry.”

For more ag policy news, read these recent stories:

USDA offering additional assistance for distressed borrowersRanking ag Democrat blasts speaker over farm billHouse passes Whole Milk for Healthy Kids ActHouse vote could return whole milk to schoolsU.S. presses Mexico on GMO corn